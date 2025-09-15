Apuldram Centre trainees welcomed by Mayor at Chichester council house

Founded in 1989, the Apuldram Centre provides over 2,000 hours of weekly support to 139 individuals through its daycare services, community hub, and supported living programmes.

Originally established on a former dairy farm, the Centre has grown into a vibrant space featuring a café, shop, and accommodation, all designed to foster independence and inclusion.

The visit was arranged following a request from the Centre, whose trainees were keen to learn more about the workings of local government. Hosted at the historic Council House on North Street—home to Chichester City Council, the Assembly Room, and the Old Court Room—the group enjoyed a guided tour led by the Bailiff and former Mayor, Councillor Anne Scicluna.

After exploring the building, the trainees shared newsletters documenting their activities over the past year and engaged the Mayor in a lively Q&A session. Their thoughtful questions ranged from the responsibilities of a Councillor to the role of the Mayor—and even included a light-hearted query about the Mayor’s favourite Teletubby.

The visit made a meaningful impact on the group, who now plan to commemorate the experience in a dedicated book. Inspired by their time at the Council House, they’re also exploring the idea of attending future public committee meetings to deepen their understanding of local government.

Starting this November, Chichester City Council will offer free guided tours of the historic Council House every Monday morning.

It's a wonderful opportunity to explore one of the city's hidden treasures right in the heart of North Street.

For tour details and booking information, visit www.chichestercity.gov.uk.

1 . Contributed Mayor and visitors from Apuldram Centre Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Mayor receiving a gift from Apuldram Centre Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Baliff to the City of Chichester, Councillor Anne Scicluna giving a tour of the Council House. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Group from Apuldram Centre with Mayor and Bailiff to the City of Chichester Photo: Submitted