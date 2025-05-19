Archbishop joins celebration in Rogate

On May 17, 200 people crowded into St Bartholomew’s church in Rogate to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the licensing of Rev. Edward Doyle as Rector of Rogate with Terwick and of Trotton with Chithurst.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guest preacher at the service was Dr. Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Wales and Archbishop of Canterbury, who celebrated his own and Edward’s backgrounds in South Wales and gave an eloquent address about what it takes to be a good priest. Dr. Williams said that the work of the Church is done in caring communities that are led by an outstanding and dedicated priest.

Holy Communion was celebrated by Edward and Dr. Williams alongside Rev. Trish Bancroft who is the Rural Dean of Midhurst and Rev. Sandra Schloss who came with twenty supporters from Rogate’s link parish of St Luke’s in Peckham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That relationship has run for 40 years with regular visits from each church to the other. During the service, Edward’s wife, Tara, read a lesson, their daughter Isabella sang a beautiful Welsh song and their son Luke, himself now a father, carried the processional cross.

Rev Doyle accepts gift from churchwarden Lady Bridget Nixon

After the service the congregation moved to the Village Hall where they were entertained by the choir of Rogate school, where Father Edward is a frequent and very welcome visitor. Edward and Tara were presented with a generous gift that reflects the gratitude of many in the community – whether or not they are churchgoers – for the support that Edward has freely given at times of personal joy or sadness.