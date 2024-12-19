Ardingly College acquires reservoir’s activity centre

Ardingly College, the leading co-educational school for children aged 2 to 18, announced today that it had acquired the lease of the activity centre located on the reservoir which adjoins its 240 acre campus and, with it, exclusive rights to operate water sports on the reservoir.

Water sports activities on the reservoir will continue as usual for the local community and the College is planning, over time, to re-develop the current visitor facilities and extend the activities on offer.

Tom Scully, Chief Operating Officer of Ardingly College, commented: “We are delighted to acquire this lease to operate the Activity Centre on the Ardingly Reservoir. As the reservoir adjoins our campus, this was an obvious acquisition for our commercial arm to make. For now, it will be ‘business as usual’ in terms of access to the water sports on the reservoir but we hope, in time, to improve the visitor facilities and the range of water sports on offer for everyone in the local area.”

Ben Figgis, Head of Ardingly College, said: “While acquiring this Activity Centre is another useful income stream for our commercial operations, which will help us keep our fees for local families as affordable as possible, it also provides exciting future opportunities to further enhance our water sports offer for students in Ardingly’s family of schools.”

A photo of the Ardingly reservoir, taken earlier this year by a student at the College

Chris Kinsmen, who is retiring as the owner and director of the Ardingly Activity Centre after 38 years, commented: “We are delighted that Ardingly College will be taking Ardingly Activity Centre forward into the future.

"We are very proud of the special community we have built at the centre over the past 38 years and we have worked with some amazing instructors and staff. Passion and commitment are vital for progressing the business.

"We are especially pleased that the College will be employing our Chief Instructor, who truly embodies this. The College’s vision for Ardingly Activity Centre is very exciting and we look forward to seeing the business grow with them. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the past 38 years and are thrilled the Centre will be there for the next generation to enjoy.”

About the Activity Centre

The lease for the Activity Centre has 17 years to run and includes exclusive rights to all water sports on the Ardingly Reservoir. The Activity Centre currently offers a range of activities through courses, clubs and hire, including sailing, kayaking, windsurfing and paddle boarding. A recreational building, including the Black Hut Kiosk which serves drinks and snacks, is included in the lease. The activity centre has Royal Yachting Association and Adventure Activities Licensing Service (AALS) certification and there is further opportunity to expand.

About Ardingly College

Ardingly College is a forward-looking co-educational day and boarding school for children aged from to 2 18. In 2024, Ardingly was awarded ‘Best Preparation for Life’ by The Week, as well as being named Independent School of the Year for Student Careers. The College is among the top-performing schools in the UK for both the IB Diploma and for A-Levels. At the most recent ISI Inspection, in June 2024, the College became the first school in the UK to be awarded a ‘significant strength’ for boarding, the highest accolade available under the new inspection regime.

Ardingly’s Family of Schools includes Great Walstead School in Lindfield, a leading Prep School for children aged 3 to 13, Ardingly College Prep School (whose Farmhouse site is adjacent to the Reservoir), as well as two international schools, in China and Kazakhstan, with further schools being planned in other countries.