Are you rescue ready? Sussex Heart Charity announces new lifesaving project

By Jason Palmer
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2024, 08:48 BST
Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) when used within the first 3-5 minutes of a person suffering a Sudden Cardiac Arrest can dramatically increase a victims chance of survival from less than 5% to as much as 70%.

AEDs were designed to be used by virtually anyone with little or no training or experience. But do you have the confidence? Are you rescue ready? You are more likely to be with a family member or a friend when the absolute worst happens, right there in front of you. Are you ready to save the life of a loved one, a friend - or indeed, a complete stranger?

The Sussex Heart Charity (SHC) has announced the launch of ‘Rescue Ready’, a new project solely funded by SHC and delivered in partnership with award-winning Pulse South Coast.

Rescue Ready provides free CPR and AED training sessions to community groups across the whole of Sussex. Every second counts in a cardiac emergency and the aim of the project is to empower local communities and train people with essential lifesaving skills, so that everyone will have the confidence and knowledge to be ‘rescue ready’.

Free CPR training and AED familiarisation sessions to community groups across Sussex

An exciting project that they hope will benefit local communities and raise awareness. The sessions are free and are suitable for anyone who would like to learn essential first aid skills; designed for non-profit community groups such as beneficiaries of the SHCs AED scheme, churches and other places of worship, community groups, sports and activities clubs, local societies/clubs and resident associations.

The application process is now open, so if you (or anyone you know) is part of a group that would benefit from a ‘Rescue Ready’ training session, why not apply now!

Further details and more general information can be found on The SHC website: sussexheartcharity.org/rescue-ready-application-form/

