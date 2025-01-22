Are you serious about fostering? Join asphaleia fostering's virtual information event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

asphaleia fostering are recruiting more foster carers who live in Sussex in order to expand the number of approved placements they can offer to looked after children and young people. There’s no better way to find out what fostering is really like than by speaking to a foster carer.

There has been a downward trend in the number of applications and newly approved households for mainstream fostering since 2019. According to UK Government data, as of 31 March 2023, there were around 72,800 approved mainstream fostering places. Since 2019, the number of vacant mainstream places has decreased by 25% yet the number of children going into care has been on the rise. There were 83,840 children looked after on 31 March 2023.

This gap in available placements has been further highlighted by Barnardos who have called on the government to support the ‘crisis’ in foster care that has developed over recent years due to the lack of foster carers and ever-increasing demand*. asphaleia fostering are keen to make fostering more accessible and encourage anyone who might be writing themselves off to find out more.

“We know that people can be concerned about giving up a certain amount of freedom, or opportunities to explore hobbies, or travel. asphaleia fostering is an independent agency and we look to be as flexible as possible so foster carers can foster in a way that works for them,” says Kim Scillitoe, asphaleia fostering Manager.

Why not foster now?

To provide a safe and relaxed space for questions to be asked, asphaleia fostering are holding a virtual information event. The event will be an opportunity to ask anything you want to know about fostering and there will be a foster carer present to share about their experience.

The information event takes place on Thursday 27th of February 2025 and you can book to attend by visiting asphaleia’s website: https://www.asphaleia.co.uk/fostering-information-event

