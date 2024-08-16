Ark Alexandra's sixth form students thrilled to achieve top A level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sixth form students at Ark Alexandra Academy in Hastings celebrated their exam results today. Fifty-nine percent of all A-level grades were A*-B and 100 percent of BTEC grades were D*- D. These results are strong improvements on last year and reflect the school’s commitment to raising standards over the past 12 months.

Seventy-one percent of graduates are going on to university, with 63 percent securing places at a top third university and 89 percent receiving offers from their first or second choice.

Lucia Messett (18) achieved grades A* A* A at A level in Dance, Psychology, and Mathematics and will study Psychology at the University of Exeter. She said, “I am beyond pleased with my results so thank you to all my teachers and classmates who helped me on my journey. I will forever remember my two years of A levels as I continue my exciting path.”

Louis Clark, (18) achieved grades A* A A at A Level in Psychology, Biology, and Chemistry. He is going to take a gap year before pursuing further study.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ark Alexandra student Lucia Messett

Masah Al Sabbagh (18) is going to the City University of London to study Optometry. She achieved grades A A A B at A level in Chemistry, Mathematics, Arabic and Biology. She said, “It's been amazing having supportive teachers throughout my journey.”

Jacob Lovell (18) achieved D* D* D* in BTEC Business and is going onto study Football Coaching and Management at UCFB Wembley.

Lorcan Hussey achieved D* D* D* in BTEC Business and is going to the University of York to study Business.

Jenson Pethig (18) will study Life Sciences at the University of Sussex after gaining A levels in Psychology, Chemistry, and Biology.

Tawana Matiza (18), is heading to the University of Surrey to study Law after gaining A levels in Psychology, Biology, and History. She also achieved a grade B for her Extended Project (Level 3) about Racial Bias Affecting Academic Achievement.

In addition to academic success, several high-achieving students secured bursaries to support their university studies. The school would also like to express its thanks to The Villiers Park Education Trust for the support they provided to students throughout their sixth form journey, and for helping them to secure their university destinations.

Congratulations and good luck to all Year 13 students as they embark on the next phase of their lives!