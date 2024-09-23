Ark Blacklands Primary achieves Silver Equalities Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ark Blacklands Primary Academy has received the prestigious Silver Equalities Award for its outstanding commitment to promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion in its school. The Equalities Award is a three-year recognition acknowledging the school’s achievement in these areas.

Ark Blacklands in Hastings embarked on a journey to achieve the Silver Equalities Award last academic year, focusing on the four categories: behaviour and welfare, leadership and management, pupil personal development, and teaching and learning, ensuring that within all these categories was a commitment to equality for all.

A standout example of the school's commitment is its comprehensive safeguarding and child protection arrangements. The school's designated safeguarding lead (DSL) and deputy DSLs undergo regular specialist training to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school has clear procedures for addressing sensitive topics such as radicalisation, and staff undergo regular Prevent Training to stay updated on relevant issues. Safeguarding is a constant agenda item in meetings, and staff must complete an annual safeguarding training to remain informed and vigilant. Ark Blacklands also has a trained mental health lead who help support everyone’s wellbeing.

Mary Quinn and Natalie Rankin pictured with Ark Blacklands pupils.

Moreover, the school's commitment to promoting equality and inclusion is evident in its curriculum design and implementation. The curriculum is designed to celebrate diversity and encourage inclusion, emphasising the "Habits of Success" in pupils.

The school actively addresses discrimination and bullying through its anti-bullying policy and procedure, and it subscribes to resources such as First News and Picture News to keep teachers and pupils updated on current affairs and promote understanding of diverse perspectives. Additionally, the school invites external visitors from various backgrounds to lead sessions and enrich pupils' knowledge of different cultures, religions, and societal issues.

Mary Quinn, Head of School at Ark Blacklands, said: "Obtaining the Silver Equalities Award is wonderful, and I want to thank our school community for helping us achieve it. We believe celebrating diversity and promoting inclusive values is fundamental to nurturing a positive learning experience for our pupils."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Rankin, Executive Principal of Ark Hastings primaries, said: "The school's leadership and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed regardless of their background, upholding the vision shared across all four Ark schools in Hastings—Blacklands, Little Ridge, Castledown, and Alexandra.

"The recognition of the Silver Equalities Award serves as a powerful inspiration, reinforcing the school's dedication to promoting diversity and fostering an environment where every individual feels valued and respected."