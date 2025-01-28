Armchair travel brings a taste of Scotland to Caer Gwent care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate Burns Night this January, residents at Guild Care’s Caer Gwent care home in Worthing enjoyed a Scottish-themed ‘armchair travel’ session on Saturday afternoon. The ‘virtual trip’ featured storytelling, music, shared memories, and a talk by a member of the Senior Care Staff, Linda, who grew up in Scotland before moving south to West Sussex.

Caer Gwent’s Health & Wellbeing Co-ordinator, Sammy Paynter, got the afternoon off to a flying start with a warm welcome aboard ‘Sammy Airways’ which set the scene against a soundtrack of traditional bagpipes. Residents enjoyed fascinating facts about Scotland and a discussion about the famous Scottish poet, Robert Burns.

A highlight of the afternoon was a poem written and performed by Sammy, based on words and ideas shared by residents during previous activity sessions. The recital was met with enthusiastic applause which she found incredibly touching.

Sammy said, “It was such a wonderful afternoon. Residents took turns sharing their memories of visits to Scotland, and we had so much fun dancing to The Proclaimers’ hit song 500 Miles. Linda’s stories about her life in Scotland added some lovely warm and personal insights.”

Sheila at Caer Gwent enjoyed the armchair travel with a virtual trip on 'Sammy's Airways' to Scotland to celebrate Burns Night

The virtual journey continued with a visual tour of Scotland’s top 12 destinations sparking everyone’s imaginations - some of the residents even asked if they could take a real trip there by bus.

The session concluded on a sweet note with traditional shortbread biscuits and a rendition of Auld Lang Syne, written by Robert Burns himself, which brought everyone together to mark the end of this particular Scottish adventure. “Residents loved the afternoon and are already looking forward to our next armchair travel trip,” said Sammy. “Next month, we’re off to France!”

The week ahead promises more excitement at Caer Gwent, as residents prepare to celebrate Chinese New Year with a special themed lunch, adding another international flavour to their calendar of events.

Caer Gwent is a welcoming and friendly residential care home, offering 24/7 nursing care and a busy weekly schedule of activities to suit a variety of interests. For more information, contact Guild Care’s customer relationship team or simply visit www.caergwent.org.