Armed Forces Day in Hastings
East Sussex Veterans Hub opened the Stand Easy Coffee Shop in Robertson Street to celebrate 2025 Armed Forces Day, a day when everyone has the opportunity to recognize and thank and thank those who have served and are still serving for their dedication and commitment
This was all done with gusto, thanks to a small team of volunteers.
ESVH provided displays of WW 2weapons [deactivated] ,various models of RN ships and landing craft, a wall chart showing were veterans had served across the globe, since the 1950s and two world wars.
A star of the attractions was the ESVH flight simulator, flying the Wart Hog, Spitfire, and the Hornet.
The youngest piolet was aged 12 and successfully took off from a carrier at sea.
Veterans included veterans from all three services and the Merchant Navy.