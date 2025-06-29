Armed Forces Day in Hastings

East Sussex Veterans Hub opened the Stand Easy Coffee Shop in Robertson Street to celebrate 2025 Armed Forces Day, a day when everyone has the opportunity to recognize and thank and thank those who have served and are still serving for their dedication and commitment

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was all done with gusto, thanks to a small team of volunteers.

ESVH provided displays of WW 2weapons [deactivated] ,various models of RN ships and landing craft, a wall chart showing were veterans had served across the globe, since the 1950s and two world wars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A star of the attractions was the ESVH flight simulator, flying the Wart Hog, Spitfire, and the Hornet.

The youngest piolet was aged 12 and successfully took off from a carrier at sea.

Veterans included veterans from all three services and the Merchant Navy.