Around our kitchen table - cook, connect, and create: free monthly cookery sessions at Southwick Community Centre

Local residents are invited to roll up their sleeves and get cooking at the free monthly Community Cookery Project, held every second Thursday of the month from 4:00 to 6:30pm at Southwick Community Centre.

Open to all members of the community, these relaxed and friendly sessions bring people together to learn new recipes, cook in groups, and take home a delicious dish — all while promoting healthy eating on a budget, reducing food waste, and building connections.

With food from UK Harvest (who hold a food hub every second Wednesday), West Sussex County Council, and Funding People, the project provides a welcoming space for anyone looking to build their kitchen confidence, meet new people, and have fun with food. And we never know what we’ll be cooking until the week, so it’s a surprise for everyone!

"Absolutely loved my cookery experience this afternoon – thank you, thank you, thank you! Really enjoyable, lovely atmosphere and wonderful food – tasty and very achievable recipes."

Participants consistently praise the sessions for their uplifting energy and inclusive approach. One attendee shared:

"The way you keep your cool when there is so much going on and we are all asking questions is such a skill. Anyone who signs up for a class is going to have a great experience."

Whether you’re a seasoned cook or a total beginner, these sessions offer something for everyone — all at no cost.

To join the next cookery session or find out more, contact the Community Centre directly. Spaces fill quickly, so early sign-up is encouraged.