Art auction fundraiser launched by St Wilfrid’s Hospice

By Jenny Griffiths
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 09:24 BST
St Wilfrid’s Hospice Eastbourne has launched an online art auction to raise vital funds for hospice care.

Art at the Hospice runs throughout October, and 77 artworks including paintings, ceramics and photography are all open to offers online.

Around 60 of the items are on display in the hospice café in Broadwater Way, and the remainder are at Eastbourne Gardens Care Home - Avery Collection in Upper Kings Drive, the auction sponsors. The public is welcome to view the items at either location during the daytime.

Pam Russell, St Wilfrid's Hospice Fundraising Director, said: “We are so excited to launch Art at the Hospice, which gives people the chance to own an original artwork. The art showcased includes established artists with art in private and public collections throughout the world, together with up-and-coming local artists. Many of the pictures have a Sussex theme.

The art is on display at the hospice

“There is also a selection of pre-loved original paintings donated by generous supporters of the hospice. Every bid you make in the auction will make a difference to the care we can offer patients and their families, and we are hoping to raise over £15,000 – enough to cover the cost of an average stay for a patient on our Inpatient Unit,” Pam said.

The auction runs from 1st to 31st October. Visit https://www.stwhospice.org/art to view the art and make a bid.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.

