Art Club brushes up well for its BIG Show!

By Valerie Sprott
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 14:28 BST
East Sussex Art Club’s ever popular annual Exhibition and Sale takes place at the Stade Hall, Hastings Old Town from Saturday 24th May, so at a Meet and Create session during their recent monthly meeting, members spent time putting finishing touches to some of the artworks they’ll be showing. It was also a great opportunity to share ideas, ask for advice and generally support each other.

The Show runs until Wednesday 28th (10am to 5pm daily and closing at 1.00pm on the Wednesday) with original paintings in a wide range of media and styles to suit all pockets, as well as prints and cards.

Entry is free, why not treat yourself to a feast of colour, enjoy the paintings and vote for your favourite picture.

If you would like to know more about the Club itself, and its excellent calendar of demonstrators and workshops, we would be delighted to welcome you to one of our monthly meetings at St John’s Church Hall, Brittany Road, St Leonards? Contact [email protected] for more details.

