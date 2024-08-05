Art exhibition at East Surrey Hospital marks World Head and Neck Cancer Day 2024

On July 26, East Surrey Hospital hosted a remarkable art exhibition to commemorate World Head and Neck Cancer Day.

Organised by the Head & Neck Team at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (SASH), the event showcased artworks created by local artists for head and neck cancer survivors, drawing attention to the experiences of patients battling these complex cancers.

The exhibition - titled ‘Faces of Survival’ - was part of a broader initiative to raise awareness about head and neck cancers, which remain among the most challenging types of cancers due to their impact on essential functions like breathing, eating, and speaking.

Mr Karan Kapoor (Head & Neck Consultant) who commisioned the artists said, "art has a profound way of expressing what words often cannot. This exhibition not only showcases the talent and resilience of our patients, but also aims to educate the public, helping them talk about and realise the life beyond treatment and then continuing on after head and neck cancer."

Dr Maneet Patel painted a portrait for Cheyne Booysen, a two-time survivor of head and neck cancer.

Five talented local artists – Judit Matthews (illustrator), Dr Maneet Patel (doctor and fine arts scholar), Rebecca Regan (mixed media artist), Lucy Carliell and Helen Worgan – were commissioned to a patient who has come through a cancer journey. The event saw significant participation from the local community, including patients, families, and healthcare professionals. Attendees were moved by the powerful artworks that depicted personal stories of pain, hope, and recovery. Each piece served as a narrative, offering a glimpse into the emotional and physical struggles faced by those affected by these cancers.

Impact on Patients and Healthcare Providers

For many patients, participating in the exhibition was a therapeutic experience. It allowed them to process their emotions and share their stories in a supportive environment. Cheyne Booysen, a two-time survivor of head and neck cancer, felt “Dr Patel’s portrait captured who I am internally as well as my journey, which has now become our journey.”

The artists expressed the impact the patient stories had on them; several of them saying it helped them process the emotions regarding family who have been treated for cancers. Dr Maneet Patel, a training ENT surgeon and artist, said “it was a privilege to gain a deeper understanding of Cheyne’s experiences beyond the clinical setting. This holistic view is essential for providing compassionate and comprehensive care.”

Judit Matthews lost her father to cancer and wanted to capture Irene's inspiring survival journey.

Head and neck cancers are a significant health concern in the UK, with over 12,800 new diagnoses each year - this translates to a staggering 35 people every day. Mr Karan Kapoor said: "The skill of these artists has created unique and profound pieces reflecting the journeys and challenges of our patients.

"If people are less intimidated by the prospect of what might be, they will come earlier to seek professional help and have better outcomes.” In addition to the art display, the hospital also provided educational resources through collaboration with Macmillan Cancer Support.

"We want people to be talking about the potential signs and symptoms of Head & Neck Cancer, so people are found earlier and have a better chance of cure. Equally it’s important for people to know there is a life beyond cancer. We want to reduce the anxiety and fear about asking for help. The pieces of art help in starting those conversations" - Catherine Ghosh, Macmillan Clinical Nurse Specialist.

The success of this year's exhibition owes much to the efforts of Catherine Ghosh (MacMillan Nurse) and Kay Regan (ENT Secretary), who have given thier time outside of work to setup and run a patient support group, which has fostered a community of support beyond the medical issues.

Many patients have asked for the team to consider making it an annual event, with the aim to create a lasting impact. By embracing art as a medium of awareness and healing, East Surrey Hospital has set a powerful precedent for future World Head and Neck Cancer Day observances, blending medical science with the human spirit's resilience and creativity.