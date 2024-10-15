Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Listening carefully was an art that could save lives, members of Chichester Probus Club were told at the recent lunch meeting at Crouchers.

The talk was given by club member, David Thornley, director for Outreach for Bognor and Chichester Samaritans.

He said that the Samaritans were founded by the Rev Chad Varah in 1953. It was the world’s first crisis hotline to provide support to those contemplating suicide.

Now there were outreach teams across the UK with a total of 22,000 listening volunteers in 200 branches all with the aim of reducing 7,000 suicides a year in the UK.

An example was the Bognor branch which had 85 active volunteers working from a former terraced house complete with training and administration suites.

Latest figures for last year showed 6,000 suicides in England and Wales alone, a 10 per cent increase on the previous year. The highest reported incidence was among the 16 to 24-year-old age group and middle-aged men, mainly due to social and economic deprivation.

David added that the Samaritans call line 116123 was now a national service rather than localised. It was a 24-hour service manned by 2-300 volunteers. In addition, they links to other specialist charities and organisations, schools and universities, and had training sessions and partnerships with the railways, the prison service, police custody suites and the Government.

The organisation had produced many leaflets giving advice and listening tips so that family members and friends could help someone to “open-up” and show they were not “alone”.

Any calls to the Samaritans would be answered by a trained volunteer ready to listen the caller without judgement about their problems and issues. There would be no pressure from the listener who would just ask the caller to talk it through.

Some people would find it hard to talk and needed time. The listener would stay on the line until the caller was ready, giving space for the caller to find their own way through their problems.

The club is open to new members who have or have had a career in business or Government in their own right. More details at https://chichesterprobus.club