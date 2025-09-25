Artel artists offer annual collective exhibition in Chichester

The 14 artists of Artel are delighted to be returning to Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary for their annual collective exhibition.

Linda, a mixed media artist who will show colourful dreamscapes that describe the space between waking and sleeping, said: “This band of local creatives came together in 1997 for the sharing of ideas and experiences. Each year, collective thinking arrives at a conceptual theme for this show, and the artists forensically examine and respond to the subject in their individual ways. This year’s choice The Space Between will be no exception.

“Painting in oils, Sue England explores the separation, reflection and illusion created by windows; ceramics artist Maureen Brigden’s intriguing sculptures consider how division creates misunderstanding and confusion; also working in clay, Liz Hanan presents bookends and books that sit between them, each with their unique story, and oversized keys that symbolize home and security; sculptor Helen Solly reflects on physical and emotional space between people when creating figurative sculptures in metal; Jackie Knee’s charcoal drawings express imagined spaces, suggesting a sense of dwelling, connection and belonging; Martin Smith’s abstract oil paintings demonstrate space between colour, wavelength and tonal values; Deborah Richards observed the silvery Solent from many viewpoints, and her monotypes depict this ever-changing watery space between mainland and the Isle of Wight; the intensely stitched pieces made by Carol Naylor are inspired by the spaces between sky, land and clouds; Bosham harbour is the inspiration for Isabel Dodson’s seascape collages, which explore the relationship between the manmade and nature; working in watercolour, Bridget Woods hopes to promote an awareness of interconnecting energy fields; Deborah Mitchelson reflects on her emotions when walking in the landscape, and challenges the viewer’s spatial awareness by encouraging the consideration of the space between her painting and ceramic work; abstract painter Lorraine Molins shows a very large triptych directly inspired by trees and the spaces between the branches; and Tiffany Robinson presents burnished wooden panels depicting portals between reality and the fictitious, challenging perception.