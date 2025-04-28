Artificial Intelligence - what does it mean for me? Talk organised by Littlehampton Churches Together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Increasingly in the media we hear the phrase "artificial intelligence" but how many of us know what it means or how it is likely to affect us? Some experts promise benefits, for example helping doctors diagnose disease, while others warn of dangers, with the risk of jobs being taken over by robots. What does it mean to be human in a world full of intelligent machines? Will humans be replaced by robots? What are the implications for our personal lives, our families, our work and for society as a whole? Do I even have a choice?

To help respond, Churches Together in Rustington and East Preston have organised an evening with Professor John Wyatt entitled “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanity: a Christian Perspective”. John is an expert in the ethical dilemmas raised by AI. He recently published a book titled: The Robot will See You Now - Artificial Intelligence and Christian Faith (published by SPCK). John enjoys discussing AI in a way that we can all understand. He will share his thoughts on the topic and then try to answer as many questions as possible.

The event will be held in St Peter and St Paul Church, Rustington on Sunday 8th June from 18.00 to 20.00. Everyone is welcome and attendance is free but please reserve a place on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/artificial-intelligence-and-the-future-of-humanity-a-christian-perspective-tickets-1295965199799; alternatively email [email protected] or, depending on there being places, come along on the night.