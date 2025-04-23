Arts scene boosted with £100,000 from Newhaven Enterprise Zone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newhaven’s reputation as a hub for grassroots arts is growing thanks to a cash injection of £100,000 from Newhaven Enterprise Zone (NEZ).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding will go towards a programme of creative events which this year includes bringing internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Asbestos to the Marine Workshops in April, interactive art works from Leap Then Look at The Sidings in August and September and Haven Young Creatives’ Harbour Lights procession.

This is the fourth year of NEZ funding BN9, a successful programme of creative events which is helping to attract visitors and enhance the cultural experience for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corinne Day, programme director, Newhaven Enterprise Zone, said: “The programme of events organised this year is going to build on our success of positioning Newhaven as a hub for grassroots creative events.

Monster Fun

“The funding also supports the work of our local artists and makers, who have made their home in the town.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people to this year’s diverse collection of affordable events, from free art exhibitions to community events at The Sidings.

“Our creative programme continues to put Newhaven on the map and helps to make it a great place to live, work and visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BN9 arts programme has previously drawn thousands of visitors to the town, energising and supporting the local economy and raising the profile of Newhaven.

Leap The Look

It includes high-profile exhibitions, free community events and exhibitions at venues such as the BN9 Studio, Atrium in the Marine Workshops and The Sidings on the riverside.

NEZ funding means BN9 Arts Growth Grants can be delivered to local community organisations, boosting grassroots creative events in the town further.

Newhaven creative producer at Towner Eastbourne Nick Stockman said: “Newhaven Enterprise Zone has shown unwavering support for the town’s creative community over the last six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With this funding for 2025 the town will continue to be an ever more popular place to visit, live and work in.

Harabour Lights Procession from Haven Young Creatives

“Creativity and events are the pulse by which the town progresses and it’s great that Corinne Day and her team believe in the case for creative placemaking so passionately and ardently.”

The free Bruce Asbestos exhibition New Pop Max will run at the Marine Workshops from 19 April - 7 June, featuring a bold and colourful mix of inflatables and paintings, running at the same time as a commission for Tate Modern. It is organised by the Look Again Supergraphics team in collaboration with Towner Eastbourne and supported by Lewes District Council.

Funding will also go towards managing the gallery spaces in Marine Workshops which this year will include community creative events such as Sussex Craft Week, a community co-created exhibition for Artwave with local arts organisation Hospitable Environment and the 2025 Sussex Contemporary open call art exhibition, as well as annual shows by a number of local arts groups and many more.

The creative events programme will provide a boost to the popular Abyss pop up at The Sidings, which returns from 18 April.

To find out more, please visit: https://newhavenenterprisezone.com/