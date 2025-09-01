Arts Society Horsham explores the art of the Japanese garden

The Arts Society Horsham’s next lecture is: The Art of the Japanese Garden: from Tradition to Modernity. Wednesday, 10 September 2025 at 10:45am. Brighton Road Baptist Church, Brighton Road RH13 5BD.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This lecture explores Japan’s most famous gardens and the principles of Japanese garden design, shaped by history, religion, and philosophy. It highlights the Japanese love of nature and the seasons, reflected in art, aristocratic and temple gardens, Zen dry landscapes, and modern adaptations worldwide.

Speaker:Professor Marie Conte-Helm OBE – a leading expert on Asian art and UK-Japan cultural relations, widely published, experienced lecturer and cruise historian, and recipient of the OBE (2011) and Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun (2019).

Event Details:

No booking required

Free for Arts Society Horsham members

£8 on the door for non-members

More information: theartssociety.org/horsham