Arts Society Horsham explores the art of the Japanese garden
The Arts Society Horsham’s next lecture is: The Art of the Japanese Garden: from Tradition to Modernity. Wednesday, 10 September 2025 at 10:45am. Brighton Road Baptist Church, Brighton Road RH13 5BD.
This lecture explores Japan’s most famous gardens and the principles of Japanese garden design, shaped by history, religion, and philosophy. It highlights the Japanese love of nature and the seasons, reflected in art, aristocratic and temple gardens, Zen dry landscapes, and modern adaptations worldwide.
Speaker:Professor Marie Conte-Helm OBE – a leading expert on Asian art and UK-Japan cultural relations, widely published, experienced lecturer and cruise historian, and recipient of the OBE (2011) and Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun (2019).
Event Details:
- No booking required
- Free for Arts Society Horsham members
- £8 on the door for non-members
- More information: theartssociety.org/horsham