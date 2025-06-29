Arts Society Horsham lecture: The story of jazz from Louis Armstrong to the Swing Era

The Arts Society Horsham is proud to present "The Age of Jazz". Sandy Burnett, one of the UK's most versatile music commentators, and sought-after musician, will give the July lecture as well as a musical performance. It's at the Brighton Road Baptist Church on Wednesday 9 July at 10.45am. All welcome. For jazz enthusiasts, and anyone interested in music, it's not to be missed.

The Age of Jazz

Jazz is one of music’s most important genres: a fascinating blend of rigorous structure, free-wheeling creativity, close-knit ensembles and imaginative improvisation. Drawing on his experience both as musicologist and gigging musician, Sandy can shed light on jazz from the inside.

His talk covers the early years of jazz up to the Second World War, and touches on the disparate influences which lay behind the emergence of jazz. Musical illustrations range from the blues, ragtime and the very first jazz recordings through to classics by Louis Armstrong’s Hot Five and the Duke Ellington Orchestra, and the dawn of the Swing Era.

How to book this event:

No booking necessary. Free to Arts Society Horsham members. Non-members £8 on the door.

Sandy is one of the UK’s most versatile music commentators, enjoying a career that combines broadcasting, performing and lecturing. After studying at St Catharine’s College, Cambridge and working as music director for the RSC, National Theatre and in London’s West End, Sandy Burnett spent a decade as one of the core team of presenters on BBC Radio 3. Combining engaging scholarship with hands-on expertise, he devises and leads cultural holidays all over the world, is the author of the Idler Guide to Classical Music, is a highly sought after double bassist on the London jazz scene, and was appointed the Academy of Ancient Music’s Hogwood Fellow for the 2018-19 season.

The Arts Society Horsham

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - 10:45

Brighton Road Baptist Church

Brighton Road Horsham RH13 5BD