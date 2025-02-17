Arun & Chichester Food Forum - creating resilient local food systems

A morning of learning and connecting with projects, organisations, councils and businesses, for anyone interested in working together towards good food for all.

Thursday 6th March: 10am - 12pmShore Community Church, 73 Victoria Drive,Bognor Regis, PO21 2TD

Join us to explore together how we can strengthen our local food economy, provide pathways to employment in the food industry and increase the amount of food produced and consumed locally.

The award-winning Arun & Chichester Food Partnership is coordinating work to create a Regional Growth Plan for local food, particularly food which helps the environment. This event is a chance to have your say about local needs and solutions. This plan will cover the whole of West Sussex, East Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

What does good food mean to you?

Confirmed speakers:

Paul Burry, Head of Learning, Brinsbury College. Brinsbury College provides a range of courses for people 16 plus, in land based subjects including agriculture and horticulture. Hear from Paul about how Brinsbury are addressing local skills gaps in farming and growing to help reduce labour shortages which, if not addressed, could lead to a crisis in our local food production sector.

Jason Burt, Managing Director of Farmhouse Cookery & founding Director of Bognor Makerspace. Farmhouse Cookery is a commercial bakery supplying artisan products throughout the UK. Jason also co-founded the Bognor Makerspace where people come together to cook and chat, nurturing skills and supporting health and wellbeing.

Other speakers to be confirmed, and there will be time to explore how we can work together to improve the local food system.

Please register your place at: https://forms.office.com/e/PsUwwRyE0q