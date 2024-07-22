Arun Speakers Toastmasters Club celebrates achievements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you looking to boost your confidence, improve your public speaking skills, or simply connect with like-minded people? Arun Speakers Club offers a supportive environment to help you reach your full potential.

Arun Speakers Club has had a remarkable year, marked by both individual and collective achievements. The club welcomed new members to its growing community.

Members excelled in educational programs, with Regan, Helen, Gina Shepherd, Colin Simmons, and Andy Hammond receiving multiple awards. Lesley Wells was a standout performer, winning both the Table Topics and International Speech contests.

The club also recognised educational milestones. Regan, Helen, Gina Shepherd, and Colin Simmons achieved Pathways Level 1, while Gina Shepherd and Colin Simmons progressed to Levels 2 and 3. Andy Hammond excelled, reaching Levels 4 and 5, and was also honoured as a Pathways Mentor. Gina Shepherd, Colin Simmons, and Andy Hammond were further celebrated for achieving the Triple Crown – three or more educational awards in a year.

Colin winning Best Evaluator.

Special recognition was given to Colin Simmons as Best Evaluator, Lesley Wells as Best Topics Speaker, Kate McHardy as Best Speaker, and Johnathan Kaye for his contributions. Gina Shepherd was named Toastmaster of the Year, and Phil Maddocks received the Robin Chawner Outstanding Achievement Award for Mentoring.

The club’s president extended congratulations to all members for their exceptional accomplishments, emphasizing the importance of mutual support and growth.

Discover Your Voice with Arun Speakers Club

Gina with her award.

We meet on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Friends Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester.

Ready to take the next step? Contact us for more information or to visit a meeting. [email protected] www.arunspeakers.net