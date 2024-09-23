Arundel ballet pupils pirouette to peak performances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ballet school in Arundel is looking forward to a hugely exciting autumn term.

Three students from The Boathouse Ballet School: Rosie Banks (8), Arno Knight (7) and Tilly Levett (9) will all perform with Northern Ballet in their performances of Romeo & Juliet when their tour comes to The Mayflower Theatre in Southampton next month.

They will play the rôles of street urchins and Tilly's character will die in one dramatic scene, being carried off stage by one of the dancers!

Miss Emily, Principal of The Boathouse Ballet School, says: “To perform with a professional ballet company, especially of such a calibre as Northern Ballet, is a once in a lifetime opportunity and it is exciting and humbling that our tiny school has been entrusted with providing the children for these performances.

Rosie Banks, Arno Knight and Tilly Levett who will be appearing with Northern Ballet.

"Arno, Rosie and Tilly are all alert, switched-on children and work very hard in their lessons so I know they will do us proud.”

The children add: “We are most looking forward to being able to watch and meet all the professional dancers, and perform on stage with them.”

Her eyes sparkling, Tilly enthuses: “I can't wait to see the big stage and the costumes!" Meanwhile, Rosie is most excited to see how it works backstage.

Furthermore, Isla-Rose Mclaughlan, a Year 5 pupil, has successfully auditioned for the Royal Ballet School’s Junior Associate programme.

Only around 10 per cent of the country’s most talented ballet students are offered a highly sought after place, yet she is the third Boathouse Ballet School student to be successful. She will travel to Eastleigh each Saturday morning to receive additional vocational training alongside other talented and driven young dancers, as well as being treated to termly workshops at the Royal Ballet School in Covent Garden.

Miss Emily says: “Isla-Rose has only been training with me for two years, but her potential was evident the moment she walked in for her first class. It has been an absolute pleasure to see her passion for ballet deepen and a beautiful, musical dance quality emerge with it.

"She has worked with focus and determination in preparation for her audition, taking weekly lessons on Zoom with Camille Bracher, ex-Royal Ballet dancer, as well as at The Boathouse. Both Isla-Rose and Tilly, both pupils at Fittleworth Village School, are also Junior Associates at Central School of Ballet.”

Isla-Rose joins Elisa, who graduated to Elmhurst Ballet School two years ago, and Tilly, who was an online Junior Associate last year.

Isla-Rose says: “I am most looking forward to making new friends, learning more, having a new teacher, improving my ballet technique and having a new uniform to wear”. The iconic white leotard with royal blue belt has remained unchanged for decades.

To finish off this whirlwind summer term for the ballet school, three students achieved exceptional marks in the 90s in their ISTD ballet exams: Arno Knight and Alice Quinnell achieved 93 and 92 marks respectively for their Primary exam and Isla-Rose achieved 90 marks for Grade 2.

The sky really is the limit for these young dancers!