Arundel & Brighton Diocese celebrates its first Mass for Migrants in Brighton in conjunction with Citizens UK

Bishop Richard Moth presided at the Diocese of Arundel & Brighton’s inaugural Mass for Migrants on Sunday, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brighton. The vibrant and joyful celebration, which was organised in conjunction with community organising charity Citizens UK, marked the significant contribution that migrants make to the Diocese and to the nation, with music from Nigeria, Congo, Spain, and Kerala and attendees including the Mayor of Brighton & Hove, Mohammed Asaduzzaman, and the leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, Cllr Bella Sankey.

The teachings of the Catholic Church highlight the dignity of every person and the importance of “welcoming the stranger”, with Sunday’s Mass offering an important opportunity to recognise the enriching contribution that people born in countries across the world bring to the UK through their skills, talents, experiences and culture, and highlight the vital role of Catholic Social Teaching in society today. Speaking during the homily, Bishop Richard said:

“I know we are all mindful of the recent election of Pope Leo XIV as the Successor of St Peter. He has chosen a significant name; the last Pope Leo in his famous letter ‘Rerum Novarum’ wrote of the challenges of his own age, calling for a just wage for the workers of the 19th Century in the years immediately following the Industrial Revolution.

“He supported the work of Trades Unions in ensuring the rights of workers [and] in this way, he set in motion the progress of Catholic Social Teaching. We see this teaching present in our city… and I encourage you all to strive for Social Justice.”

“Look at the person next to you in this church; marvel at the giftedness you see around you rooted in the many cultures from which we have come - which bring to our society a richness beyond measure. Be confident in using the gifts that God has given to you for the common good; the building up of our society, [and] our world.”

Citizens UK has been working closely with Catholic communities across England and Wales for more than 30 years, building their capacity to campaign on issues including access to mental health support, the Real Living Wage for care workers, and affordable housing. Speaking shortly after the celebration, Canon Kieron O’Brien, priest at St Joseph and St John the Baptist churches in East Brighton, said:

“It was wonderful to welcome people and members of clergy from across the Diocese to the Migrants’ Mass. The Catholic Church is a strong voice within our local Citizens UK alliance, which gives us a good platform to see the principles of Catholic Social Teaching in action and enables our parish to connect with members of other faith groups, educational establishments, and community groups working for the common good.

“Both East Brighton Catholic churches, and students and staff from Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Hove, are actively involved in community organising, with a lot of our efforts presently - in collaboration with other institutions across our city - focussed on the provision of affordable housing for key workers. Many of those key workers attend our parish and we know too well the struggles they face as a result of high rents.”

The choir from St Joseph's and St John The Baptist

‍High rents in Brighton and Hove disproportionately impact low-income individuals and families, including migrants. Brighton & Hove Citizens, the local Citizens UK alliance, has begun to negotiate on those issues with public officials, including Cllr Bella Sankey. Speaking shortly after Sunday’s Mass, the charity’s Assistant Director, Sebastien Chapleau said:

“Bishop Richard’s call to action is an important reminder that Catholic Social Teaching is a powerful lens through which we can address many of the issues our communities face. St Joseph and St John the Baptist churches in East Brighton are actively building power with other institutions across Brighton and Hove to secure hundreds of affordable homes on a nearby site, many of which would directly benefit parishioners. Their prophetic work is inspiring more and more Catholics to get involved across the city.”