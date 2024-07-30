Arundel bypass decision is 'a win for Sussex'
CPRE Sussex described yesterday’s announcement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves as a “win for Sussex”.
Director Paul Steedman said: “This is a huge win for Sussex and all those who have fought so hard to fight this inappropriate scheme. Huge congratulations to the Arundel Bypass Neighbourhood Committee, Arundel SCATE, Transport Action Network and so many others on this victory.
“Now, Arundel should get the investment in transport it deserves – lower-impact, congestion-smoothing measures. These measures must be part of a low-emission, co-ordinated transport plan, including public transport, walking and cycling.”
CPRE Sussex has long opposed the A27 Arundel bypass because of its impact on the surrounding landscapes and villages.
The charity also argued construction of the bypass would have a huge carbon footprint and, when completed, the road would encourage more car journeys which was incompatible with net zero objectives.
