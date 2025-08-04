Arundel care home resident enjoys message From Brighton and Hove football legend

Resident Enjoys Video Message From Guy
Life long Brighton and Hove Albian fan at Westergate House Care Home got a wonderful surprise when legend player Guy Butters sent him a personal message.

It’s been a big occasion after the weekend football fixtures, especially for one of the residents, Ted, at Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell. Always an avid and loyal fan of Brighton & Hove Albion, Ted was thrilled to receive a personal message from ex Albion player Guy Butters, arranged by staff member Kirsty, who’s partner has a season ticket.

Ted remembered Guy’s skills well, and commented that no one could get passed Guy when he was on the pitch!

It was a lovely message and Ted was so thankful to the team at Westergate House and to Guy for taking the time to send him a video message. With such fond memories, Ted then watched a round up of the seasons goals. Glory, Glory, Brighton & Hove Albion!

