Arundel care home resident enjoys message From Brighton and Hove football legend
It’s been a big occasion after the weekend football fixtures, especially for one of the residents, Ted, at Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell. Always an avid and loyal fan of Brighton & Hove Albion, Ted was thrilled to receive a personal message from ex Albion player Guy Butters, arranged by staff member Kirsty, who’s partner has a season ticket.
Ted remembered Guy’s skills well, and commented that no one could get passed Guy when he was on the pitch!
It was a lovely message and Ted was so thankful to the team at Westergate House and to Guy for taking the time to send him a video message. With such fond memories, Ted then watched a round up of the seasons goals. Glory, Glory, Brighton & Hove Albion!