Arundel care home residents enjoy minibus trip to local museum
Westergate House Residential Care Home in Fontwell enjoyed an afternoon trip out on their minibus to visit the very lovely Weald and Downland Museum cafe.
Residents enjoyed the atmospheric environment and surroundings, as well as looking at the ducks and discussing the historic buildings that could be seen from across the pond. There was a chat about The Repair Shop as well and if they would see anyone famous.
The bus trip continued round the beautiful local villages and through the Southdowns National Park, they even drove through Goodwood Motor Circuit and looked at the Spitfire which the residents enjoyed.
A really lovely afternoon and their first of many bus trips for this year.