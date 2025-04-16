Arundel Castle announces the return of the International Medieval Jousting Tournament

Now a highlight of the UK’s historical events calendar, the six-day tournament will see eight champion knights from England, Poland, Portugal and Australia compete in a thrilling contest of skill, strength and chivalry. The competitors will vie for individual titles, national honour for their country and special awards, including the prestigious Chivalry Award and the Skill at Arms prize.

Visitors can step back in time, witness a captivating spectacle of horseback combat, and watch in awe as these eight knights thunder down the tilt rail, lances shattering in clashes with their opponents.

Beyond the jousting action, there’s a full programme of family-friendly medieval entertainment, including falconry, a fire eater, medieval musicians and the renowned Arundel Castle ‘Kids Battle’. Guests can immerse themselves in the spirit of the event by trying their hand at archery, axe throwing and warrior training or by exploring a range of interactive medieval crafts. Meanwhile, the living history encampment will bring the past to life with captivating demonstrations of forging, traditional cooking, leatherwork and other period skills—offering a vivid glimpse into everyday life in a medieval world.

Event tickets include access to Arundel Castle’s historic interiors, award-winning gardens and the full tournament arena experience. A range of food and drink options will be available, including the Knights' Table, the castle café & coffee shop, and the scenic tea terrace. Alternatively, guests may bring their own picnic.

Commenting on the return of this much-anticipated event, Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome the International Medieval Jousting Tournament back to Arundel Castle for what promises to be another unforgettable year. This event is a true celebration of history, pageantry and international sport, bringing together world-class competitors in one of the most breathtaking historic settings in the country. The calibre of this year’s lineup is exceptional, and we’re proud to offer visitors a rare opportunity to witness the drama, skill and spectacle of traditional jousting up close. It’s an experience like no other and we can’t wait to share it with returning guests and first-time visitors alike.”

2025 competitors in the Arundel Castle International Jousting Tournament include:

Benedict Green (England)

With his medieval motto of ‘Benedictus sol aureus est” (blessed is the golden sun), Benedict epitomises the essence of English chivalry. Ready to take on any challenger and uphold the honour of the joust, he is a seasoned joust competitor with nine years of experience under his Italian export, Milanese armour belt.

Mark Caple (England)

A jouster of 19 years and member of the famous medieval cavalry group Destrier since 2003, Mark Caple is renowned for his skill, horsemanship and iconic High Gothic armour—his replica of the A62 “Sigismund” harness is admired worldwide. With titles from Arundel, Leeds Castle, and the Royal Armouries, he’s a respected figure on the UK circuit as an outstanding horseman and formidable jouster. His motto: “Victoria cum Honore” – Victory with Honour.

Krystian Mróz (Poland)

Jouster, horseback archer and proud hussar, Krystian Mróz—“Zbuczyna”—has competed since 2015, earning five Hussar League titles. He trains riders and horses at his equestrian school in Opalenie, Poland and represented his country at the 2023 World Horseback Archery Championships in Mongolia. His motto: “Dum vivimus vivamus” – “While we live, let us live.”

Radosław Skrzeszewski (Poland)

Known as “Ostoja,” Radosław Skrzeszewski entered the jousting world in 2023, quickly rising through the ranks with a Hussar League win and a team victory for The Hussar Banner. A lifelong rider with roots in show jumping, he now blends historical passion with equestrian skill. Off the field, he trains horses and riders with his wife at their home stable, balancing his time as a powder paint shop manager and a proud father. His motto: “Fide, sed cui, vide” – “Trust, but be careful of whom you trust.”

Antonio Peixoto (Portugal)

Commanding respect on the jousting field as one of our most experienced knights, Antonio Peixoto has honed his skills and mastered the art of combat over 14 years. His presence on the field is marked by his unwavering dedication and adherence to tradition. He stands as a testament to the spirit of Portuguese chivalry, ready to defend his nation's honour with every tilt of the lance.

Jose Bernardes (Portugal)

Exuding confidence and determination, Jose is unwavering in his commitment to the noble tradition of chivalry. His impressive ten years in the jousting circuit have sharpened his abilities through countless contests, and he has emerged as a respected competitor, ready to uphold the honour of Portugal at any cost.

Luke Binks (Australia)

A lifelong devotee of the medieval world, Luke Binks has spent over two decades shaping global jousting. A professional armourer and accomplished rider, he’s competed across Europe, the U.S and Australasia, as well as jousting at England’s famed events. One of the few knights reviving the use of historical lances, Luke now trains riders and horses in Queensland, where he leads a jousting troupe and manages Australia’s largest medieval tournament.

Rodney Deaman (Australia)

Since entering the jousting scene in 2021, Rodney has earned titles across Australia, including Champion at the Tournament of the Epsilon Shield and “Most Worthy” at the Tournament of the Golden Tree. Captain of the Company of the Hound, he leads efforts to revive Historical Solids Jousting in Australia. Additionally, he is an accomplished horse archer, having captained Australia at the 2023 World Championships. Through his school, Riding with Sticks, he now trains newcomers in medieval mounted sports.

Arundel Castle will also welcome back crowd favourites Nigel Amos as tournament compère and Kyle Dolah-Evans as Marshal of the Field, the head judge and supreme voice of authority.

Tickets to the International Jousting Tournament (including access to the castle, grounds, gardens and have-a-go activities) are available at www.arundelcastle.org and cost from £32 per adult, £13.50 for a child, or £77.50 for a Family Ticket. Children under the age of five can enter for free.

Please note that catering and event details are subject to change, including due to weather conditions; for full details, check the website. Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. All catering is subject to menu & opening hours variations and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities.

