Arundel Castle shortlisted for prestigious Garden of the Year Award – public votes needed

Set high above the River Arun with far-reaching views across the South Downs, Arundel Castle offers a striking setting for its acclaimed gardens. Covering 38 acres, the grounds feature an impressive range of plantings that evolve throughout the seasons, starting with the world-renowned Tulip Festival in spring, which draws thousands of visitors each year from across the globe, to the rich autumn colour of the liquidambar trees.

Highlights include stunning English Herbaceous and Tropical borders, as well as a diverse collection of specimen trees. The grounds also feature carefully designed areas, such as the Rose Garden, White Garden, Collector Earl’s Garden, Organic Kitchen Garden, Wildflower Garden, the award-winning Water Gardens, and the Stumpery Gardens. Blending formal design with more naturalistic planting, the gardens & landscape offer interest and showcase the creativity and skill of the Castle’s gardening team.

Martin Duncan, Head Gardener & Landscape Designer at Arundel Castle, with his wonderful team of skilled gardeners and volunteers, implement new designs and maintain the beautiful gardens and landscape throughout the year. Commenting on the nomination, he said:

“Being shortlisted is a wonderful recognition of the passion, skill and dedication that goes into these gardens every single day. We take great pride in creating something that visitors of all ages can enjoy and be inspired by. It’s a real honour to represent Sussex in this national award, and we’d be incredibly grateful to anyone who can spare a moment to cast a vote for us.”

The Garden of the Year Award, which has celebrated excellence in garden design, horticulture and visitor experience since 1984, is a highlight of the Historic Houses calendar. Previous winners include some of the most admired gardens in Britain, and with public support, Arundel Castle hopes to join their distinguished ranks.

Voting is now open until 31st August 2025. To cast a vote for Arundel Castle, visit www.historichouses.org/vote-goya

To learn more about the award, visit www.historichouses.org/garden-of-the-year.

