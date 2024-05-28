Arundel Castle's Medieval Festival captivates thousands over May Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arundel Castle is proud to announce the success of its Medieval Festival—A Skirmish, which attracted thousands to the iconic West Sussex castle over the May bank holiday weekend.

The festival transported visitors back to the 15th century when a French raiding party attempted to seize Arundel Castle during the Earl’s absence. It delivered a historical experience with three recreated tented encampments displaying period crafts, cooking techniques, weapons and armour.

The event also featured falconry displays, medieval music performances, fire eating, artillery demonstrations, and two skirmishes each day, immersing visitors in the era's drama and excitement. Plus, guests of all ages engaged in hands-on activities, including archery, axe throwing, and warrior training, while the ‘kids battles’ offered younger visitors a chance to join the action.

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, expressed his delight at the festival’s success: “We were thrilled to see such a large turnout for our Medieval Festival – A Skirmish. Thousands of visitors joined us to witness history come alive. Our goal was to create an immersive experience that was both educational and enjoyable for all ages, and we achieved just that. It was an unforgettable weekend for everyone involved, so thank you to all who attended.”

Skirmish at Arundel Castle.

For those that missed out on the May event, Arundel Castle is now turning its attention to its July Medieval Festival Weekend, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7, and transports visitors back to 1474 as the Earl of Arundel celebrates the birth of his first grandson with a knight's foot tournament and three-nation archery contest featuring England, France, and Poland.

Similar to May’s event, the Festival will be held within the castle grounds. Visitors can explore a tented encampment and expect to see demonstrations of historical crafts, including forging, cooking, and leather work, as well as in the arena combat, falconry, the Knights and an archery tournament. There will also be live music from Myal and Peg, tales from a storyteller, and plenty of activities such as axe throwing, crossbows, archery, and even battles for children to participate in.

Tickets for the Medieval Festival Weekend are available at www.arundelcastle.org and are priced from £27 per adult, £12 for a child, or £66 for a Family Ticket. Children under five years old can enter for free.

