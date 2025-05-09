Arundel commemorates the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Arundel's final day of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two began with a two minute silence and Proclamation from the Town Crier and the dedication of a bespoke bench on the Quayside.

A joint project conceived by Arundel-born historian and Arundel Town Councillor Mark Philips and Arun District Council, the VE Day memorial bench is uniquely supported by two of the last known World War II, convex base, anti-tank buoys in Arundel.

Twenty or more of these buoys would have been positioned along the pavement of the bridge during the war. In the event of an emergency, a single person could tilt and roll them into the road using a 1.5 metre metal pole.

During World War II, Arundel played a pivotal role as a defensive zone, with expectations that German forces might launch an invasion via the local beaches.

The regular army, assisted by the Home Guard, were tasked with holding the bridge for up to three days to secure time for reinforcements to arrive.

As a last resort, the bridge would have been destroyed.

The planting around the bench was designed and planted by Arundel Green Team volunteer Fiona Keating with plants supplied by Arun District Council, to complement the other pollinator-friendly planting schemes in the town.

Outgoing Mayor, Cllr Tony Hunt said:

"It is difficult to believe today, that 85 years ago, people were preparing to defend Arundel against a German invasion. When I think about those people, I think it takes a special kind of courage to live a normal life – cook dinner, read a bedtime story, take your daughter to Brownies, and the next day be back on duty preparing to try and stop a German panzer division. Thankfully, the invasion never came."

"I therefore dedicate this bench to the brave and resilient people of Arundel 80 years ago, and to the troops of all nationalities who went from Arundel to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany. As we honour their memory, today, it reminds us that we should never take our freedom and democracy for granted."

In the evening, a crowd of residents and visitors gathered in Jubilee Gardens to watch Earl Henry light the beacon in honour and remembrance of those who served in the war.

The Town Crier delivered the VE Day Proclamation, a tribute was read by the new Mayor of Arundel, Cllr Carolyn Kenney and local musicians played a selection of wartime tunes and the patriotic hymn 'I Vow to Thee My Country'.

Canon David Twinley led everyone in a prayer of peace, before the National Anthem was played to close the event.

With grateful thanks to everyone who contributed to these events and to Arundel's residents, school communities and visitors who joined us on the day.

📷 Charlie Waring, Proclamation & Bench Dedication

📷 Nigel Cull, Beacon Lighting

1 . Contributed The Town Crier's Proclamation in the Town Square Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed All those involved in the project and pupils from Arundel CE Primary Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed L to R: Earl Henry; Carolyn Baynes (Town Clerk), The Mayor of Arundel Cllr Carolyn Kenney; Canon David Twinley; Cllr Angela Standing, Town Crier Photo: Submitted