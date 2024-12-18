Arundel community group shortlisted for national awards

Local community group, the Arundel Green Team, has been shortlisted in two categories of the national Community Rail Awards 2025 – ‘Influencing Positive Change & Sustainability’ and ‘It’s Your Station’.

The shortlist announcement for the Arundel Green Team is particularly special as it falls in a double-anniversary year. The Awards are celebrating 20 years of showcasing inspiring initiatives from across community rail as the wider railway industry celebrates 200 years since the birth of modern railways.

The Arundel Green Team’s shortlisted project focused on transforming both sides of the 120m footpath to the town’s railway station and forecourt by planting and tending native hedgerow plants and wildflowers, creating a small picnic area and overseeing an artwork installation in partnership with local primary schools. Over 800 volunteer hours have been donated by the 30-strong group, who together with the 15 organisations making up the wider ‘Greening Arundel’ network, believe in the power of collective action and community engagement to create a more sustainable, greener town for all.

The winners will be announced at a high-profile Awards Ceremony in Newcastle on Thursday 13 March 2025, headline partnered by Lumo.

The station approach footpath planted with natural hedgerow plants and wildflowers

The Awards, organised by Community Rail Network, recognise a diverse array of projects supporting social inclusion, sustainable travel, empowered communities, and economic development. The evening demonstrates how the community rail movement builds links, positivity and awareness between local people and their railways, benefitting communities and often changing lives.

Rowena Tyler, Arun Valley Line Community Development Officer, Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP) said:

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Green Team at Arundel Station, on their shortlisting in two categories of the Community Rail Network awards. and the inspiring work they have done to enhance the station environment.

As well as enhancing the station, making it a safer and more attractive place, the two permanent staff members who have been there for over 30 years in total, really look forward to coming to work and seeing the improvements, and also, passing on the many comments of appreciation from the public.”

The planter and signpost at Arundel station

Tony Hunt, Mayor of Arundel, commented:

“I am delighted that the Arundel Green Team has been shortlisted for these national awards. The area around Arundel Station, which used to be quite desolate and a poor introduction to our beautiful heritage market town, has been transformed into a beautiful green and welcoming space. The Green Team’s great contribution to the town was recognised by residents when they won the inaugural Community Cup for voluntary groups in the 2024 Arundel Community Awards - the applause from the audience demonstrated this was a very popular result. The Green Team’s work has included revitalising the planting schemes in the town centre, embracing sustainability through their community allotment and their collective commitment to supporting pollinators and nature recovery, including the ‘Bring Back Our Birds’ campaign to encourage Arundel’s traditional birds – Swallows, Swifts and House Martins to return to the town.”