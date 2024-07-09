Arundel is the most stylish place to live in Sussex, according to a new survey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

The historic town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Sussex was Chichester, Amberley was third, Billingshurst was fourth and Horsham was fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a filming location;

Arundel, the most stylish place to live in Sussex.

Arundel was the setting for the 2023 movie Wicked Little Lies starring Olivia Colman.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Sussex.

Arundel was fourth on the main national list which was won by Grassington in North Yorkshire where the hit TV drama All Creatures Great and Small is filmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tourism hot spot, Arundel is charming, stylish and full of history and is probably most famous for two stunning landmarks - Arundel Castle and Arundel Cathedral.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Arundel is the most stylish place to live in Sussex and fourth only to Grassington on the national list of the 60 most stylish places in the UK.

“All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60, particularly around Sussex. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town or village as a location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.”

Furniturebox provides a choice of premium furniture representing value, quality and style with the very best contemporary and modern designs.

It guarantees next day delivery to nearly all addresses throughout the UK if the order is placed by 8pm the previous day.

Furniturebox was founded by former school friends Monty George and Dan Beckles, both aged 26, eight years ago and is already a rival to Dunelm, Habitat and Ikea as one of the UK’s leading furniture brands.

George and Beckles are part of a new breed of ‘Gen Z entrepreneurs’ creating ecommerce businesses worth millions.