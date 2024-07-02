Arundel school community raises thousands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arundel Church of England School has thanked children, families and the wider community for supporting their spectacular summer fair earlier this month.

The fair, on June 8,raised a record £6,015 in profit, the most we’ve ever raised,which will go directly into supporting children at the school.

The organisers have paid tribute to the fantastic team of volunteers who manned stalls and helped the day run smoothly.

The fair welcomed parents, children, neighbours and the wider community to join in with circus skills, a photo booth, a tombola, Punch and Judy, popcorn and candy floss, and traditional fairground games, plus much more.

Arundel C of E School summer fair.

Entertainment included the school’s Irish Dancers led by Sarah Manning, Wanadoo Streetdance and pupil magician Isis (and Mr Jennings).

The event was made possible by generous sponsorship from Esquire Homes, CEx Chichester, the Norfolk Estate, Cook’s Mini Skips, Home Instead, White Swan, Arundel and Arundel Gin. Sims Williams generously supported by advertising the event with signs. Thanks also goes to Morrisons and Tesco stores in Littlehampton who donated some food and drink for the event.

They were joined on the day by local businesses and organisations including Pathway Football, JC Sports, Rico’s Circus, T&M Ices, Mike the Magician Punch and Judy, Wirral Camp popcorn and candy floss machines, Arundel Gin, Keep Me Breathing charity, Nick’s Coffee, Snapclub Photo Booth, Jumping Jacks Inflatables, The Pop-Up Food Company, and various other companies.

