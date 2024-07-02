Arundel school community raises thousands
The fair, on June 8,raised a record £6,015 in profit, the most we’ve ever raised,which will go directly into supporting children at the school.
The organisers have paid tribute to the fantastic team of volunteers who manned stalls and helped the day run smoothly.
The fair welcomed parents, children, neighbours and the wider community to join in with circus skills, a photo booth, a tombola, Punch and Judy, popcorn and candy floss, and traditional fairground games, plus much more.
Entertainment included the school’s Irish Dancers led by Sarah Manning, Wanadoo Streetdance and pupil magician Isis (and Mr Jennings).
The event was made possible by generous sponsorship from Esquire Homes, CEx Chichester, the Norfolk Estate, Cook’s Mini Skips, Home Instead, White Swan, Arundel and Arundel Gin. Sims Williams generously supported by advertising the event with signs. Thanks also goes to Morrisons and Tesco stores in Littlehampton who donated some food and drink for the event.
They were joined on the day by local businesses and organisations including Pathway Football, JC Sports, Rico’s Circus, T&M Ices, Mike the Magician Punch and Judy, Wirral Camp popcorn and candy floss machines, Arundel Gin, Keep Me Breathing charity, Nick’s Coffee, Snapclub Photo Booth, Jumping Jacks Inflatables, The Pop-Up Food Company, and various other companies.
The raffle included fantastic prizes, all generously donated from businesses including: Goodwood, WWT Arundel, Folkington drinks, Denmans, Drusilla’s, Fishers Farm, Flip Out, Chichester, Little Street, Chichester, Sussex Prairie Gardens, West Dean, Wiston, Avisford Park Hotel, Fontwell Park, Leonardslee Gardens, The Royal Pavilion, Brighton, Sussex County Cricket, Aldingbourne Country Centre, Arundel Exterior Cleaning, Arundel Castle, Bailiffscourt Hotel, The Crow Road Bookshop, Arundel RHS Wisley and Lily’s Chocolate Box.
