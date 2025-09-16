Arundel Town Council awards £2,550 in latest round of community grants
This brings the total awarded by the Council so far this year to £5,360, reflecting its ongoing commitment to strengthening community life in Arundel.
The recipients of the latest funding are:
- Greening Arundel: £250 to support the Screaming Swift Sculpture Installation in Arundel
- Priory Pocket Park: £500 to support the refurbishment of the telephone box door, provide new art materials and improve community engagement.
- Lifecentre: £1,000 to support access to free specialist therapy by funding trauma-informed sessions.
- Arun Counselling: £300 to help provide bursaries for counselling and psychological therapy.
- Home-Start Arun & Worthing & Adur: £500 towards a technology upgrade
The Town Clerk, Carolyn Baynes said:
"We are proud to support such a diverse range of organisations that make a real difference to the lives of people in Arundel. These grants reflect the Council’s dedication to investing in projects that enrich our community and support those most in need."
Arundel Town Council considers grant applications from local charities and community groups on a quarterly basis, at Full Council meetings in June, September, December, and March. For more information please contact [email protected]
Applications are now open for the December round.
To be considered, applications must be submitted by 1st December.