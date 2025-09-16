Arundel Town Council awards £2,550 in latest round of community grants

At its Full Council meeting in September, Arundel Town Council was pleased to award £2,550 in community grants to support the valuable work of five local organisations. The projects and organisations all have a positive impact on the Arundel community supporting wide-ranging issues such the local environment, mental health and young people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This brings the total awarded by the Council so far this year to £5,360, reflecting its ongoing commitment to strengthening community life in Arundel.

The recipients of the latest funding are:

Greening Arundel : £250 to support the Screaming Swift Sculpture Installation in Arundel

: £250 to support the Screaming Swift Sculpture Installation in Arundel Priory Pocket Park: £500 to support the refurbishment of the telephone box door, provide new art materials and improve community engagement.

£500 to support the refurbishment of the telephone box door, provide new art materials and improve community engagement. Lifecentre: £1,000 to support access to free specialist therapy by funding trauma-informed sessions.

£1,000 to support access to free specialist therapy by funding trauma-informed sessions. Arun Counselling: £300 to help provide bursaries for counselling and psychological therapy.

£300 to help provide bursaries for counselling and psychological therapy. Home-Start Arun & Worthing & Adur: £500 towards a technology upgrade

Latest round of grants at Arundel Town Council

The Town Clerk, Carolyn Baynes said:

"We are proud to support such a diverse range of organisations that make a real difference to the lives of people in Arundel. These grants reflect the Council’s dedication to investing in projects that enrich our community and support those most in need."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arundel Town Council considers grant applications from local charities and community groups on a quarterly basis, at Full Council meetings in June, September, December, and March. For more information please contact [email protected]

Applications are now open for the December round.

To be considered, applications must be submitted by 1st December.