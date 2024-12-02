Arundel's 2024 Community Awards recognise worthy volunteers

This year, the Community Awards presentations were made at the Tree Lighting & Carol Service in the Town Square.

The Mayor was delighted to award the 2024 Young Person's Community Commendation Cup to Isla Pannell - for her outstanding contributions to the Arundel community which include being an ambassador for her family, the Brownies, the town of Arundel and her school; a role model for her peers by inspiring the next generation; having a deep commitment to community values and showing maturity and leadership at a young age.

The Mayor invited Isla to lead the audience in a countdown and turn on the Christmas lights!

The new award - the Community Group Cup - was awarded to the Arundel Green Team, for the hundreds of volunteering hours donated by this incredible group of individuals to complete green projects such as the replanting and nurturing of the station approach, the town centre beds and new troughs, the Green Team allotment and their collective commitment to supporting pollinators and nature.

Bob Tanner, accepting his award at the Town Hall with the Mayor and Town Crier

Community Recognition Certificates went to five individuals:

Colin Stepney and June Barker, for their dedication, persistence and hard work campaigning over a seven-year period to bring a pharmacy to the High Street.

Rita Godfrey, for her incredible work over many years, to implement, develop and support sustainable projects across the town, and Katrina Murray and Claude Paradis, for unleashing incredible energy and leadership into Greening Arundel, building cooperation between groups and motivating volunteers, so that the town now has bird boxes, flower troughs, replanted public flower beds and a beautiful approach to the station.

Finally, the winner of the Community Cup in 2024 was declared as Bob Tanner, for inspiring a love of growing trees, flowers and vegetables and contributing to so many projects through his voluntary work as a Tree Warden, as a founder member of the Arundel Greening Project, with the primary schools’ tree nurseries and his many years as Chair of Arundel Gardens Association.

Isla Pannell - winner of the Young Person's Community Commendation in 2024

Sadly (for the town!), Bob was away on the date of the presentations and therefore received his award at the Town Hall. You can watch his acceptance speech in the video.

The Mayor of Arundel, Tony Hunt said: "The Community Awards is one of the highlights of the year, because it reminds us all how lucky we are to live in our very special community where so many people, young and old, do so much on a voluntary basis, day in, day out, go "above and beyond". Congratulations to all this year's winners and nominees."