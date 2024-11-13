Arundel’s Bring Back Our Birds campaign educates local pupils about White Storks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arundel school children have named a White Stork ‘Ivan’, as Arundel’s ‘Bring Back Our Birds’ campaign help to organise presentations about the reintroduction of White Storks to the county through the Knepp Estate’s White Stork Project.

Ivan the stork has officially been named by St Philips Catholic Primary School in Arundel. The children chose the name Ivan for one of the Knepp Storks which was seen worldwide on the Knepp “Stork Cam”. Ivan has now flown to Morocco but Knepp is hoping for him to return to nest and increase the numbers at the White Stork Project .

The children were treated to a special Stork presentation during their school assembly recently, where they were given the opportunity to ask questions about White Storks. The naming and presentation was arranged by Arundel’s ‘Bring Back Our Birds’ campaign, which has been working with other local schools to name their own storks and also receive a presentation from The Knepp White Stork Project.

​Laura said, “If we catch the children young enough and spark their imagination, their love of nature around them will stay with them for the rest of their lives, especially if they follow Ivan’s progress, who could live for over 20 years.”

Laura, Knepp White Stork project manager (left) presenting the official naming certificate to St Philips Deputy Headteacher, Mrs Nicola Morreale (right)

The ‘Bring Back Our Birds’ campaign is part of Greening Arundel, a passionate alliance of individuals and organizations dedicated to driving environmental change in Arundel, who believe in the power of collective action and community engagement to create a more sustainable, greener town for all. Greening Arundel is supported by Arundel Town Council, the South Downs Trust, the Royal Horticultural Society, GTR, and the Sussex Ornithological Society, as well as by local businesses and organisations.

The White Stork Project is run by Knepp Wildland Foundation, a charitable foundation based at Knepp Estate in West Sussex.