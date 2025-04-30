Arundel's St Mary’s Gate Inn reopens to guests following £500K refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family-owned brewer Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) has invested over £350,000 into a major renovation at The St. Mary’s Gate Inn, a traditional 16th century pub in the heart of Arundel.

Dave Skinner, the pub’s Business Partner (tenant), also contributed an additional £150,000 to install a new kitchen, update the inn’s 10 bedrooms, and refresh the fixtures and fittings.

Dave took over the historic pub a year ago and made the decision to close St. Mary’s Gate Inn for 10 weeks to undergo extensive works before reopening in early April 2025.

Dave explained: “2025 marks St. Mary’s Gate’s 500th birthday, so it was only fitting that we gave the building a significant spruce up to mark this milestone in the pub’s history. We have carried out a complete top-to-bottom refurbishment to modernise the pub while keeping the original features to celebrate its heritage within the town.”

H&W and Dave installed a new modern kitchen to enhance the pub’s food offering. The kitchen team is now able to make even more of its menu from scratch, from bread to ice cream. The St. Mary's Gate Inn has also extended its food service times, offering breakfast through to dinner seven days a week (dinner service is not currently available on Sundays).

Dave added: “The new kitchen has allowed us to put more of a focus on our food offering and lean more into using local, fresh produce. As a result, we’re already attracting more locals and welcoming back some familiar faces who are keen to try our new menu. We are working hard to ensure we have a good, consistent offering for the community with a variety of different deals available throughout the week.”

The inn’s bedrooms have also received a complete refit, including the ensuite bathrooms. Additionally, the beer garden has been converted into an attractive terrace with extensive planting for guests to relax outside with a pint of Badger during the warmer months.

Mark James, Business Partnerships and Property Director at Hall & Woodhouse, said: “It is important to us to reinvest back into our business and our beautiful pubs that many cherish. St. Mary’s Gate sits in the heart of the Arundel community, and its striking location close to the town’s landmarks means it is enjoyed by locals and tourists alike. We are pleased to provide Dave with the support needed to enhance his business and allow him to evolve the pub’s offering.”

Dave Skinner has worked in the hospitality sector for over 20 years, having previously worked for other pub companies and owned an independent restaurant on the south coast. In 2012, Dave joined H&W’s Business Partnership estate by acquiring The Lamb Inn at West Wittering. Today, Dave runs both The Lamb Inn and St. Marys Gate in Sussex.

Dave added: “I am so proud to be part of Hall & Woodhouse’s Business Partnership estate, I can’t think of a better pub company out there in terms of looking after its tenants. The communication I have with the team is second to none, it really is a solid partnership.”

The St. Mary’s Gate is open seven days a week from 11am until 10pm Mondays to Saturdays, and until 6pm on Sundays. Food is served daily from midday. Please visit www.stmarysgate.co.uk to view the new menu or call 01903 883145 to reserve a table. Follow @StMarysGateArundel on Facebook and @stmarysgateinnon Instagram for information on all the latest offers.

Hall & Woodhouse is an independent family company that brews award winning Badger Ales and Outland Beers and runs an estate of high-quality pubs across the south of England. For information about Hall & Woodhouse and its pub estate across the south, see: www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk .