Arunners Beach Run 2025 to take place at East Green, Littlehampton

By Peter Davey
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 15:55 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Arunners Running Club are pleased to announce the return of their annual West Sussex Fun Run League Beach Run. The event will be held on the evening of Wednesday 28th May 2025 and takes place at East Green and along the beach at Littlehampton seafront.

The event consists of a 0.75 mile junior run beginning at 7pm around East Green, followed by a senior run of 5 scenic miles along Littlehampton beach at 7.30pm.

Junior Race £1.00 (0.75 mile) Senior Race £7.00 (5 miles)

The event will be fully marshalled with first aid available and medals for our junior competitors.

Arunners Running Club

All entries are now open for members of the public, online and in advance through our website (see the link and QR Code).

Online registrations close at midnight 23rd May although on-the-day entries will be available. The Club aims to hold an environmentally friendly cup-less event this year, and kindly ask participants to bring water bottles to be filled at our water stations (limited paper cups will be available).

Full details can be found on our website link at: https://arunners.wildapricot.org/event-6161722

