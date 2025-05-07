Arunners Beach Run 2025 to take place at East Green, Littlehampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event consists of a 0.75 mile junior run beginning at 7pm around East Green, followed by a senior run of 5 scenic miles along Littlehampton beach at 7.30pm.
Junior Race £1.00 (0.75 mile) Senior Race £7.00 (5 miles)
The event will be fully marshalled with first aid available and medals for our junior competitors.
All entries are now open for members of the public, online and in advance through our website (see the link and QR Code).
Online registrations close at midnight 23rd May although on-the-day entries will be available. The Club aims to hold an environmentally friendly cup-less event this year, and kindly ask participants to bring water bottles to be filled at our water stations (limited paper cups will be available).
Full details can be found on our website link at: https://arunners.wildapricot.org/event-6161722