Athletes get set for 45th Beachy Head Marathon

Thousands of athletes are preparing to run this weekend’s Beachy Head Marathon, which returns for a 45th year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual South Downs sporting fixture, which takes place on 25 – 26 October, is one of the UK’s biggest off-road marathon events. The two-day race programme will see around 3,000 competitors take part in the marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon and 10k races, all starting and finishing on Eastbourne Seafront.

With many participants running for charity and some even completing multiple marathons – an incredible course awaits, including an eye-watering 300 steps, 14 gates, an elevation gain of up to 1,381m and all seven of the world renowned Seven Sisters white cliffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The picturesque route also takes in parts of the South Downs Way, national park countryside, forest, four villages, two lighthouses and one river valley – making it one of the most scenic and challenging to complete.

Beachy Head Marathon

Runners of all ages and ability will be taking on the challenge and reaching personal milestones including Kate Knight, who will run her 200th marathon. Her achievement is all the more significant as she has run 150 of them since a knee replacement operation nine years ago.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said, “We’re looking forward to welcoming some extraordinary athletes this weekend, and I applaud Kate and the many other runners who are taking on this remarkable challenge and raising money for charity.

“In addition to important fundraising, this event is also a fantastic autumnal boost to the tourism economy, with thousands of runners and their families attending from all over the country, and many staying overnight to enjoy an extra break by the sea. Please do come along and support these amazing athletes and enjoy the great race-day atmosphere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beachy Head Marathon is supported by a number of volunteers and charities including Mankind, Eastbourne Sea Cadets, Birling Gap Coastguard, Beachy Head Ramblers, Seaford Striders, Victoria Baptist Church, You Raise Me Up and Hailsham Rotary Club.

Beachy Head Marathon

As well as each voluntary organisation receiving a donation from the event – with more than £100,000 issued to date - it is estimated that runners themselves raise a further £100,000 for good causes each year through sponsorship alone.

Races start at 7.40am for the ultramarathon, 8.45am for the marathon, 9.15am for the 10k and at 8am on Sunday for the half marathon.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer on the runners from the start/finish line on Dukes Drive or from Beachy Head and Exceat where there are pubs, cafés, toilets and parking available. Brighton & Hove Buses Coaster Bus also follows much of the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marathon finishers are expected from 11.30am, with the last participants back by 6pm. Road closures will be in operation on Dukes Drive and Upper Dukes Drive.

The Beachy Head Marathon is supported by The View Hotel, Euro Self Drive, Tempo Running Shop and Bede’s School. For further information visit www.BeachyHeadMarathon.co.uk.