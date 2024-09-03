Auction stations across Hastings and St Leonards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flats, bungalows, shops, commercial properties, mixed-use properties and garages across Hastings and St Leonards are all set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

They are among 178 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers which ends on Wednesday, September 18.

A shop for investment and six well-presented flats at the heart of Hastings town centre is being offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis on instructions from Hastings Borough Council.

This freehold block at 12-13 York Buildings has a guide price of £950,000 to £1 million. It is arranged as a shop occupying the ground floor and lower ground floor with six newly converted self-contained flats.

AUCTION: 12-13 York Buildings, Hastings.

The ground floor shop is currently let at £28,000 per annum on a 10-year lease from 2019 and the six newly converted flats on the upper floors are vacant.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This block is located amongst various local and national retailers and is within easy reach of the railway station, the seafront, various schools and further amenities.

“We are expecting strong interest from investors as we consider this property ideal for continued investment with the expected rent from the six flats able to generate a good income, or they could be sold off.

Also in Hastings, a mixed commercial and residential investment property at Alexandra Parade and Iden Court, just off London Road, is offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis.

Currently let at £44,150 per annum with additional ground rent income, the property has a freehold guide price £480,000 to £490,000..

Chris added: “This mixed commercial and residential investment opportunity is located in a predominantly residential area of Hastings within easy reach of various schools and supermarkets and is just north of Warrior Square station.

“The property is arranged as eight commercial units on the ground floor, two of which have been sold on leases, with the remaining six let.

There are seven flats each sold on a long lease, a store which has been let and an electricity sub-station which has been sold on a lease. We consider it ideal for ongoing investment.”

In St Leonards, a block of five flats at 54 Kenilworth Road is being offered jointly with Oakfield on a freehold guide price of £460,000 to £470,000.

The property – five flats on five floors – is currently let at £22,380 per annum with one flat vacant – the estimated rental is £45,000 per annum.

Chris said: “This mid-terrace property is located in an established residential area within easy reach of the seafront, various local and national retailers and further amenities as well as St Leonards Warrior Square railway station.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/105/

A block of five flats for improvement is being offered with a freehold guide price of £410,000 to £420,000 under instructions from Hastings Borough Council.

End-terrace 22 Wellington Square is currently arranged as five self-contained flats over five floors within easy reach of Hastings town centre.

Chris added: “We consider there is a great deal of potential here, either to improve the property and let the flats to generate a good income, or possibly reconfigure, subject to planning.”

A detached chalet bungalow with views, but needing improvement is being offered jointly with Just Property.

Haddocks Gap in Sea Road, Fairlight has a freehold guide price of £350,000-plus with vacant possession.

Chris said: “This two-bedroom property is in a stunning location and has far reaching views towards to Pett Level and across the sea.

“Although now needing refurbishment throughout, once enhanced, it would be ideal for owner occupation or investment.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/132/

A mixed commercial and residential investment opportunity at 32 Fernside Avenue, St. Leonards-on-Sea, is listed jointly with Dyer + Hobbis with a freehold guide price of £230,000 to £240,000.

Currently let at £22,400 per annum, the end-terrace property is located in a parade of shops in a predominantly residential area.

It is arranged as a commercial unit on the ground floor which is let and occupied as a café and a three bedroom self-contained flat occupying the ground floor and first floor, also let.

Chris added: “We feel this property is perfect for continued investment and expect strong interest as it generates a good income.”

Also in St Leonards, mixed commercial and residential investment property 30 Fernside Avenue is offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis with a freehold guide price of £200,000 to £210,000.

The mid-terrace property – currently let at £17,300 per annum – is located in a parade of commercial units in a predominantly residential area of St Leonards.

The property is arranged as a commercial unit on the ground floor which is occupied as a pizza takeaway and a residential unit which occupies the upper parts - both of which are currently let.

In sought-after Hastings Old Town, Flat 2 at 37 High Street – currently let at £6,840 per annum – is offered jointly with John Bray & Sons with a leasehold guide price of £95,000 to £100,000 as an investment.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “Located on the second floor of a converted block, this property is short walk away from the seafront as well as the town centre with its various local shops and amenities and the mainline railway station.

The one-bedroom apartment is let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement and will be sold with the tenant in situ. Tenure for the purchaser is the remainder of a 125-year lease from 29th July 2016 at a current ground rental of £100 per annum.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/152/

In Bexhill, a first floor flat with sea views and garage at 6 Wallington Towers in Sutton Place has a leasehold guide price of £40,000-plus.

The self-contained purpose-built flat is located on the first floor of a seafront, just a short walk from Glyne Gap Beach and within easy reach of Ravenside Retail and Leisure Park and Bexhill mainline railway station.

Jade added: “The flat has stunning sea views, double glazed windows, an electric heating system and is ideal for owner occupation or investment. We understand works have recently been carried out to the external south side of the property.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/50/

A vacant double garage with off-road parking to the front at the top of Mews Road, St. Leonards, has a freehold guide price of £19,000-plus. The up-and-over doors garage is located in an established residential area a short distance from Hastings town centre.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, September 16 and ends on Wednesday, September 18.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.