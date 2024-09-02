Auction stations across Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four substantial properties in the Lewes area are set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

They are among 178 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers which ends on Wednesday, September 18.

A house arranged as two flats with large gardens – Penlee in Lewes Road, Ringmer – is offered with a freehold guide price of £500,000 to £550,000 and vacant possession.

The property is situated in this favoured residential location close to The Green in the heart of the popular East Sussex village of Ringmer located just under the South Downs.

AUCTION: Penlee in Lewes Road, Ringmer.

There are comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities in the immediate vicinity with excellent road links to Lewes and Brighton via the nearby A27.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This attractive detached period property is currently arranged as a two-bedroom ground floor flat and a first floor two-bedroom flat.

“It requires some updating and refurbishment and offers an ideal opportunity as an investment once fully let or the potential to convert back to a single dwelling, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

There are good sized gardens surrounding the property with a southerly aspect to the rear on a site extending to 0.06 hectares (1.16 acres).

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/99/

A semi-detached house needing updating, 60 Valence Road in Lewes, is listed with a freehold guide price of £425,000 to £450,000 with vacant possession.

It is situated in a cul-de-sac adjacent to the A275 (Nevill Road) with easy access to the comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities at the town centre.

There are excellent road links to Brighton, Eastbourne and all surrounding areas via the A27 and A26.

Richard added: “This three/four-bedroom 1930s-style house is arranged over two floors and provides good sized family accommodation, although it is in need of some updating and redecoration.

“It has a gas heating system via radiators, double glazing throughout and a good sized rear garden. At the front of the property there is a concrete driveway with parking for several cars.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/65/

Offered under instructions from Eastbourne borough Council, a terraced house in need of refurbishment at 3 Talbot Terrace in Lewes is listed with a freehold guide price of £400,000 to £425,000 and vacant possession.

The attractive bay-fronted terrace property is arranged over three floors and is in need of refurbishment throughout. It has an overgrown west-facing tiered rear garden with flower and shrub borders and a small front patio garden.

Richard added: “It has double glazing throughout, electric storage heaters and there is the potential to re-configure the accommodation to provide a good sized family home, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

The property is situated in this popular residential location in the heart of Lewes town centre, close to comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities, including mainline station. There are excellent road links to Brighton, London and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27 and A26.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/160/

A detached character cottage in need of updating and repair in Lewes is freehold guided £275,000 to £300,000 with vacant possession.

Fantasy in Kilnwood Lane, South Chailey offers light and spacious accommodation with attractive gardens surrounding the property extending to 0.8 hectares (0.2 acres),

The property is arranged over two floors and retains many original features, plus has a gas heating system via radiators and double glazing.

Richard said: “It is now in need of updating and repair. This provides an ideal opportunity to refurbish and extend the building, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

The property is conveniently situated in a cul-de-sac in South Chailey, just off the A275 between Lewes and Haywards Heath.

There are local shopping facilities and amenities in the vicinity, with excellent road links to London, Gatwick, and all surrounding areas via the nearby A22 and A23.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/69/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, September 16 and ends on Wednesday, September 18.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.