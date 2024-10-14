Auction stations across Shoreham and Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mixed use commercial and residential property in Shoreham-by-Sea is coming up for auction next month as an investment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two-storey 80 & 80A High Street is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

it is listed with a freehold guide price of £170,000 to £180,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday, November 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is arranged as a ground floor commercial unit used as a pregnancy care centre with a vacant one-bedroom flat above.

AUCTION: 80 & 80A High Street, Shoreham.

It located at the western end of Shoreham High Street close to its junction with Brighton Road and Old Shoreham Road.

The first floor flat has its own entrance, plus a gas heating system via radiators and there are double-glazed windows throughout both the commercial and residential units.

The commercial unit is currently let at £10,500 per annum.

Comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities are within close proximity, including various pubs, restaurants and the Ropetackle Arts Centre, with Shoreham mainline station a few hundred yards to the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “We consider this property ideal for continued investment, with the additional income from the flat, once it is let, to be added.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/73/

In Brighton, a top floor flat with a roof terrace in the city centre is offered with a leasehold guide price of £150,000-plus with vacant possession.

Top Floor Flat at 9 Chatsworth Road comprises the whole of the second floor of a semi-detached bay fronted property offering light and spacious attic-style accommodation.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “It is an attractive, converted flat with south west facing sun terrace with panoramic and coastal views, although it is in need of some updating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is situated just off Dyke Road in the favoured Porthall district and within easy reach of comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities including the mainline railway station and seafront.

There are excellent road links to London, Gatwick and all the surrounding areas via the nearby A23 and A27.

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease from September 1983 with a Section 42 Notice to extend the lease available between exchange and completion.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/76/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A patio flat in Brighton city centre is also listed at the auction as an investment opportunity with a leasehold guide price of £130,000 to £140,000.

One-bedroom 8A Brading Road comprises the whole of the lower ground floor of a mid-terrace bay fronted property and is offered in good order throughout.

Richard added: “Currently let at £11,400 per annum on an assured shorthold tenancy, we consider the flat suitable for continued investment

“It offers good size accommodation with contemporary fixtures and fittings and patios to the front and rear.”

The property is situated in a popular residential location just off Elm Grove within easy reach of the comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities of Brighton city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are excellent road links to Gatwick, Eastbourne and all surrounding areas via the nearby A23 and A27.

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease from December 1983 with a Section 42 Notice to extend the lease available between exchange and completion.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday, October 30 and ends on Friday, November 1.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.