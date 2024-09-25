Audience cheers for ‘Greased Lightning’ performances at Fitzalan Howard Day Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A highly entertaining production of ‘Grease the Musical’ was performed on Monday 23rd September by the enthusiastic drama group at Guild Care’s Fitzalan Howard Day Centre in Worthing. The Fitzalan centre offers a range of activities for people with learning disabilities, building skills and confidence while having fun.

Fitzalan’s ‘Blah Blah’ drama group rehearsed to put together the fabulous show with music, songs, and dance, along with energy and enthusiasm.

Led by Darren Claydon, activities co-ordinator at Fitzalan, the cast excelled in individual and group performances covering such well-known songs as ‘Summer Loving’ and ‘You’re the One That I Want’. Together, they created an impressive production watched by a packed audience including friends from Fitzalan and family members, Warren Fabes CEO of Guild Care, and colleagues from Guild Care’s services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The show was a great success!” said Darren. “We only had a short period of rehearsals but as all the songs of Grease are so well known, from the first day of rehearsals everyone was full of confidence singing, dancing, and acting brilliantly. The performance of everybody in the cast was amazing!”

Grease is the Word at Fitzalan House Day Centre where cast & crew put on a fantastic production!

Cheers went up for each cast member at the finale, including Hannah who played ‘Sandy’ superbly. John Travolta’s character of Danny Zuko was played by his namesake, Danny, whose wheelchair was transformed into ‘Greased Lightning’ during the performance!

After rousing cheers for each of the actors, everyone was encouraged to join in the hand jive before being invited to join the stars of the show ‘backstage’ for refreshments.

More information about Fitzalan Howard Day Centre and how to support the group can be found at Fitzalan Howard Centre | Guild Care or contact 01903 528600.