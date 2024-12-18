Audiences love this year's panto at Hastings White Rock
The pantomime is the first under the new partnership between The Guildhall Trust, the venue’s operator as of February 2024, and Polka Dot Pantomimes.
TV actress Alexandra Mardell dazzled in the role of ‘Tinks’, Peter Pan’s fairy sidekick, and BBC Gladiators’ Dynamite AKA Emily Steel made her stunning stage debut as Wendy.
Much-loved local stars Tim McArthur and Ben Watson were back, and on fine form as baddies Hook and Smee. The duo brought on plenty of boos and hisses from the audience, and peppered the show with gags that had both parents and children laughing until their faces hurt.
The show is on until December 31, so don’t miss out on the best panto in the South East this Christmas!
Book tickets online: whiterocktheatre.org.uk