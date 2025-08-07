AudioActive brings homegrown talent to Crawley Pride 2025

Crawley Pride returns to Goffs Park on Saturday 16th August for its fifth year, with a full day of live music, community celebration and LGBTQIA+ pride hosted by Crawley LGBT. As part of the event, local music not-for-profit AudioActive will be taking over the stage with a line-up of rising artists from the area.

AudioActive is a non-profit music organisation working across Sussex to support young people through free music-making sessions, mentoring and industry access. Their work in Crawley has played a key role in nurturing new talent, and Pride is the perfect platform to celebrate it.

The line-up includes some of Crawley's finest up-and-coming talent including Kiera Simmonds, H4YES, DJ Block, and Marshall Mandiangu - they’ll also be joined by a crew of emerging rappers from AudioActive’s Crawley music-making sessions.

Local Pride events like this one help challenge stigma, build connection, and remind us that LGBTQIA+ people and communities exist and thrive in every part of the UK, not just in big cities. AudioActive is proud to stand alongside the LGBTQIA+ community and spotlight the next wave of local talent making noise in Crawley and beyond.

Crawley Pride takes place on Saturday 16th August at Goffs Park, with Pride events running throughout the day alongside food, stalls, performances and family-friendly activities.

More information can be found at www.crawleylgbt.com/crawley-pride.