AudioActive wins Community Hero Award at Sussex Business Awards
We feel very honoured to have won the Community Hero Award at Sussex Business Awards on Thursday night!
What a year it has been for us and our organisation! We couldn’t have done it without the incredible young people and emerging artists we have the privilege of working with each day and our practitioners and outstanding team that are pouring their heart and soul into creating safe, supportive and creative spaces for everyone across Sussex.
We had an amazing time celebrating alongside our friends and collaborators Dad La Soul and all other nominees who are doing incredible work in our communities.
A huge thank you to Plus X Space who sponsored this award.Want to join in with what we do? Check out our FREE weekly sessions here: https://audioactive.org.uk/get-involved
Come and celebrate with us at one of our upcoming FREE events: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/audioactive-kustom-vibes-58312861563