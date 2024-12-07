AudioActive wins Community Hero Award at Sussex Business Awards

By Diana Stone
Contributor
Published 7th Dec 2024, 16:48 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 11:44 BST
AudioActive's Director of Programmes, Michelle Hunter, celebrating with Kerry Lockwood from Plus Xplaceholder image
AudioActive's Director of Programmes, Michelle Hunter, celebrating with Kerry Lockwood from Plus X
It was an honour to be nominated among Dad La Soul, The Russell Martin Group, Tech Take-Back and BHESco

We feel very honoured to have won the Community Hero Award at Sussex Business Awards on Thursday night!

Most Popular

What a year it has been for us and our organisation! We couldn’t have done it without the incredible young people and emerging artists we have the privilege of working with each day and our practitioners and outstanding team that are pouring their heart and soul into creating safe, supportive and creative spaces for everyone across Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We had an amazing time celebrating alongside our friends and collaborators Dad La Soul and all other nominees who are doing incredible work in our communities.

AudioActive team at Sussex Business Awardsplaceholder image
AudioActive team at Sussex Business Awards

A huge thank you to Plus X Space who sponsored this award.Want to join in with what we do? Check out our FREE weekly sessions here: https://audioactive.org.uk/get-involved

Come and celebrate with us at one of our upcoming FREE events: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/audioactive-kustom-vibes-58312861563

Related topics:Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice