Autumn and pre-Christmas activities for young people in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hailsham Youth Service continues to grow, providing a range of opportunities and activities for young people in the town between the ages of 11-17.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A variety of activities for young people have been planned for the Friday Night Project in the run up to Christmas including open ski sessions and skiing lesson packages at Knockhatch Ski Centre and Ringo tobogganing and other activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park, in addition ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure and a big Youth Night at The Station Youth Centre on Friday 18th October.

Full details of activities are available on the Service's website: https://www.hailshamyouthservice.org. To book a space on any of the outings, visit https://hailsham-youth-service.sumupstore.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friday Night Project, which is funded and managed by the Hailsham Youth Service, works with local businesses, Freedom Leisure and Knockhatch to help create alternative recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings, will also continue to be a feature in young people’s social events calendar for the remainder of the year.

Open Ski and Skiing lessons (Friday Night Project)

"The Friday Night Project gives young people an opportunity to experience challenges of different recreational activities and provide them with opportunities to socialise and boost self-esteem and well-being. I'm confident it will continue to be successful well into the future," said Deputy Youth Service Manager Joel Cottingham.

"Young people always look forward to various outings which make up part of Hailsham Youth Service's provision - including the Friday Night Project - and are always keen to take advantage of the many opportunities on offer."

The Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook has commended the Hailsham Youth Service for providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of the Town Council’s youth workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Holbrook commented: "It is a great achievement that the Town Council, its youth service and project partners continue to come together to give young people opportunities to engage in exciting recreational activities. Furthermore, since becoming mayor five years ago, it has been a pleasure to work with the youth service team."

Hailsham Youth Service

"Their positive attitude and obvious enjoyment in working with young people has ensured that the service has gone from strength to strength and continues to do so with not only the organisation of Friday Night Project and other recreational activities, but by improving the quality of life for local young people through the integrated provision of opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice."