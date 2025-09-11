Autumn at Wakehurst: A season of learning and discovery

Autumn highlights at Wakehurst

This autumn is a season of exploration and education at Wakehurst, as new Learning and Participation offers reach new audiences for Wakehurst visitors. Educators, schools, clubs and community groups are invited to connect with Wakehurst through bespoke training and sessions that connect participants with the wonder of horticulture and science. With celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank at Wakehurst, visitors are invited to discover the science first-hand, learning about the world’s largest store of wild seeds, and the impact it’s had across the globe.

Across the gardens, the crunch of fallen leaves and the shapes of weird and wonderful fungi present a myriad of opportunities to interact with nature in new ways. In the Children’s & Community Garden, new vegetable beds proudly display the season’s harvest – come and spot our oddly-shaped Tromboncino squash!

For beauty lovers, Wakehurst’s autumn highlights include sweeping vistas reflecting off tranquil waters, and a tapestry of golden leaves putting on a display throughout the woodlands. Adventurers are rewarded with the very best of autumn, with golden British birches in Bethlehem Wood, and bronze Japanese maples around the Water Gardens and Mansion Pond. In the Winter Garden, November brings the vibrant red of dogwood and glistening silver of the birches, carefully planted to create an immersive experience. For World Mental Health Day on 10 October, why not plan an autumnal stroll through the gardens to help discover the healing benefits of nature - pine trees are a hotspot for phytoncides, natural oils that plants release to protect themselves from germs. When breathed in, they encourage the body to ramp up natural killer cells that take down viruses – so come walk the Wakehurst Pinetum (an evergreen glade) for an immunity-boosting experience.

What’s On

Zog | 18 October to 2 November | Activity and badge £5 members, £7 non-members

This autumn, set off on an outdoor adventure inspired by Zog, the bestselling children's book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Children will follow a series of themed activities hidden amongst the trees, based on key moments of Dragon School from the book – learning to fly, roar, breathe fire, and more – brought to life through fun challenges, sensory elements, and interactive games designed to ignite curiosity and encourage discovery.

Glow Wild | Selected evenings, 27 November 2025 to 3 January 2026 | 4pm to 10pm | Flexible ticket options available

Glow Wild returns to Wakehurst with a bold new theme: Seed Safari - A Walk on the Wild Side. From 27 November 2025 to 3 January 2026, Sussex’s award-winning lantern trail invites visitors of all ages to wander into a radiant reimagining of the natural world, where seeds spark stories and the wild glows after dark. Book ticket for the trail now, featuring brand-new bespoke installations, an enhanced street food offering and Wakehurst’s iconic Christmas tree. Glow Wild guests can also add on an exclusive Mansion VIP experience, with a welcome drink, seasonal mezze-style sharing platter and a fully stocked bar.

Elizabethan Mansion | All day, free with entry

Two new immersive exhibition spaces invite visitors to delve into the stories that shape Wakehurst. Discover the humble beginnings of the Millennium Seed Bank and our ongoing scientific mission to protect nature in the Mansion’s Chapel. The Billiard Room uncovers the history of the Wakehurst site, the importance of our living collections and our relationship with the National Trust. The newly restored library offers a lounge space for visitors to pause and soak in the Mansion’s unique atmosphere whilst exploring the botanic gardens.

Celebrating 25 years of science

This year marks a milestone in global conservation - Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank at Wakehurst celebrates its 25th anniversary. As the world’s largest wild seed conservation project, the Millennium Seed Bank continues to inspire curiosity and innovation in plant science. This autumn, step into the fascinating world of seed science with hands-on experiences, interactive exhibits, and insightful tours. The Millennium Seed Bank offers a rare opportunity to engage with cutting-edge research and discover how seeds hold the key to our planet’s future.

25th anniversary celebrations | 15 November

Wakehurst invites visitors to join in public celebrations onsite, where visitors will be able to experience the pioneering science of the Millennium Seed Bank come to life through tours, demonstrations, treats, and more.

Bank a Seed activity in the Millennium Seed Bank | All day, free with entry

Experience the journey of a seed first-hand with a brand-new interactive installation in the Millennium Seed Bank Atrium. Children can step into the shoes of scientists who are working to bank the world’s wild seeds, sparking curiosity and discovery.

Millennium Seed Bank Atrium Guided Tours | Mondays 2pm | Free, subject to availability

Step inside the most biodiverse place on earth and enjoy a guided tour of the MSB Atrium. In the year of the Millennium Seed Bank’s 25th anniversary, discover the building’s remarkable history as trained volunteer guides will take you through the journey of a seed from collection to banking and point out areas of interest through the laboratory windows.

Surviving or Thriving: An exhibition on plants and us | Daily | Millennium Seed Bank |

This exhibition brings Kew’s State of the World’s Plants reports to life, telling the story of why some plants are only surviving, while others are thriving

Workshops and tours

Forest bathing | 12 October - 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm | 16 November – 9am to 12pm, 1pm to 4pm | Wakehurst and Kew members £25, Non-members £40

Inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku, forest bathing invites you to slow down and fully immerse yourself in the calming forest environment at Wakehurst. Guided by Swedish teacher and workshop leader Helena Skoog, you'll learn how to engage all your senses to connect deeply with your surroundings. Experience the restorative power of nature as it helps relieve tension, relax your mind, and nourish your sense of well-being.

Christmas wreath making workshop | 28 - 30 November and 4 – 7 December | 10am to 12.30pm, 1pm to 3pm | Wakehurst and Kew members £55, Non-members £60

Get into the festive spirit and learn a new skill by creating a traditional Christmas wreath adorned with seasonal decorations, ensuring your door is the best dressed in town. Lindfield-based florist Gemma from The Chestnut Flower Company will lead this relaxed and enjoyable workshop, guiding you step-by-step to craft your own unique wreath.

Guided tours | Tues to Thurs, 11.30am and 2pm | Fri – Mon, 11.30am | Free, subject to availability

Whether it’s your first time visiting or you're a regular to the gardens wanting to learn more, join a volunteer-led tour to discover seasonal areas of interest, learn about the history of the landscape and discover behind-the-scenes stories of the gardens.

Dog walks at Wakehurst | Every day | Standard entry applies

Bring your four-legged friend out on a dog walk with a difference. Explore the best of autumn, with woodlands of the world putting on a vibrant display of reds, golds and yellows. Let energetic pups run free in the secure off-lead area and enjoy dog-friendly treats at the onsite cafes.

Parkrun at Wakehurst | Every Saturday from 9am | Free

Pace yourself through our scenic landscape as Parkrun is now at Wakehurst. Every Saturday morning, embark on a fun, free and friendly 5K. Participants must register with Parkrun before their first event.

Back to School with Wakehurst

Wakehurst works with schools, colleges and universities from across the Southeast and beyond, welcoming over 11,000 students each year to bring science alive as we use the landscape as a living laboratory. The dedicated team of teachers offer exciting curriculum-linked, hands-on education sessions, planned to meet the needs of pupils of all ages and abilities. With the start of a new school year, Wakehurst invites educators to book a school visit to discover the perfect place for curious minds and interactive learning.

At the end of their visit, every pupil receives a voucher for family admission to Wakehurst for a day of their choice, ensuring the learning continues well after their visit.

Carbon Literacy Training | 16 or 23 October, 9.30am to 12.30pm | Two-hour live online sessions | Discounts available for eligible high pupil premium schools

The Department for Education requires every school to appoint a designated sustainability lead and write a sustainability plan by the end of 2025. Wakehurst helps educators develop the confidence, knowledge, and language to guide your school, colleagues, and pupils towards a more sustainable future. The sessions are tailored to the needs of teaching professionals and include resources and ideas to empower pupils to enact positive change. To discuss bookings and discounts, please email [email protected].

Nature Connectedness Wellbeing Training | Flexible two-hour training sessions at Wakehurst or your school

Connecting to nature helps young people feel happier and fulfilled. Learn how to lead nature connectedness sessions for your pupils, designed to improve wellbeing, reduce anxiety, and empower young people to take positive action for themselves and the natural world. Training is informed by ground-breaking Nature Connectedness research conducted with the Royal Holloway University London at Wakehurst.

Twilight and Saturday sessions | £170 per group of up to 30 young people

Wakehurst’s twilight and Saturday sessions are aimed at Cubs, Brownies, Scouts, Guides, and eco/extracurricular clubs. Led by a qualified teacher, groups can work towards conservation, nature connectedness, exploration or activity badges in extensive outdoor learning facilities or simply explore the stunning landscapes with fun and engaging activities.

Explore the gardens, science, and horticulture taking place at Wakehurst through a variety of supported group activities. Events connect participants with nature in an accessible way, through events and workshops tailored to individuals’ needs. Wakehurst also offers a Community Access Scheme (CAS), an annual group membership for organisations that provide services directly to people who face physical, sensory, psychological, or social barriers to visiting Wakehurst independently. Throughout the seasons, there are a variety of CAS events for participants of all ages and backgrounds, providing opportunities to socialise and connect with nature. To register for any of the events below, please contact [email protected].

Fungi walks | 15, 16, 18 and 20 October | 11am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 2.30pm |

Whether you are a fanatic or new to the weird and wonderful world of fungi, everyone is welcome to these autumnal fungi walks. Learn about the types of fungi at Wakehurst, as well as how to identify the different types that grow around Sussex, looking at their shape, growth formations, and colour. These sessions are for anyone who is interested in learning more about the Wakehurst landscape, wants to spend more time in nature, and pick up a new skill.

Sow and Grow: monthly gardening group | 20 October and 17 November | 10.30am to 1pm

Build confidence in the garden and create friendships in this monthly hands-on gardening workshop.

Nature Natters | 27 October and 24 November | 11am to 12pm and 1pm to 2pm

Join expert volunteer guides in an inclusive walking group, with Alliance for Better Care’s social prescribers.

Dementia friendly walk | 28 October | 11am to 12pm

Enjoy a relaxing walk around the beautiful gardens and connect with nature.

1 . Contributed Coates Wood Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Fly agaric mushroom Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Westwood Lake Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Millennium Seed Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary Photo: Submitted