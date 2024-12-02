Award for Ore station community gardener

Community gardener Suzanne Horgan has been rewarded for her efforts leading the transformation of land at Ore railway station. She was presented with an Individual Excellence Award at the annual volunteer awards ceremony held by Hastings Voluntary Action.

Suzanne, who volunteers with the Friends of Ore Station, was given a certificate by the deputy Mayor of Hastings Councillor David Whitehill at the event at the Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, last Friday (November 29).

She said: “Part of our role is to bring some love and community spirit into the area. The local community are helping me as volunteers into improving the area.

"So far we have seen artwork involving families and, as the community garden grows, we’ll be able to add more workshops and involve a lot more people in tackling food poverty, growing and just being a part of the community – a safe space for everyone to come together.”

Deputy mayor of Hastings Cllr David Whitehill with Ore station community gardener Suzanne Horgan

Kevin Boorman, chair of the Marshlink Community Rail Partnership, commented: ”Suzanne Horgan has, quite simply, transformed Ore station since she got involved with it just over a year ago. Until then it was an unwelcoming place surrounded by brutal palisade fencing.

“She has led a small group of dedicated volunteers who have worked really hard to make it the pleasant colourful station it is today. Initially starting with litter picks and station planters, Suz has now got a community garden on one of the platforms, engaging Network Rail and GTR (Govia Thameslink Railway) staff – some quite senior – to help build it on one of their Corporate Social Responsibility days.

"This was a brilliant way of getting buy-in from the train operating company who manage the station.”

He added: “Ore station is widely used by the local community and students travelling to/from the college, and Suz’s efforts have made it a much more pleasant station to use. It really demonstrates how one determined individual really can make a difference.”

Staff from rail contractor Volker Fitzpatrick staff help with the Ore community garden

His testimonial was read out at the ceremony by Jane Caley, volunteering department worker with Hastings Voluntary Action.

Staff from civil engineering consortium Volker Fitzpatrick Ltd, who were the main contractors during the Ore tunnel repairs in October/November, gave up their time to help with clearing the land by the station.

Some members of the railway consortium’s staff travelled from as far away as Cambridge for the volunteer day on Saturday, November 23 – braving Storm Bert to give back to the community in Ore.

Debbie Greensmith, supervisor with Volker Fitzpatrick which is part of the Southern Renewals Enterprise (SRE), said: “Volker Fitzpatrick and the SRE wanted to help with the community garden to leave a lasting legacy for local residents, to make an impact for the whole community. We are committed to being considerate constructors and working with residence in partnership.”