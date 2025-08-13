Award-winning FMB builder takes on London to Brighton for children’s charity

Jason Grounsell, founder of TED Construction Limited and an award-winning FMB builder, is gearing up to tackle the iconic London to Brighton bike ride this September in support of Merlin’s Magic Wand Children’s Charity, an organisation dedicated to granting magical wishes and experiences to children facing serious illness or adversity.

Based in Chichester, Jason recently received the prestigious Outstanding Business of the Year 2025 award at the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) Master Builder Awards for the South region. This will be Jason’s second time riding the challenging 55-mile route, following his deeply moving 2023 charity ride undertaken in memory of his beloved black Labrador, Oscar.

Reflecting on his preparations, Jason said:

“Training has been absolutely manic, but I’m determined to push both myself and my fundraising efforts to the limit.”

Jason's dog Oscar he did the charity cycle in honour of in 2025

Jason’s inaugural charity ride was especially heartfelt. Despite having ridden only about two miles locally before, he cycled from London to Brighton in memory of Oscar, who sadly passed away from stomach cancer at 13. That ride raised nearly £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Jason added:

“Oscar kept me going, even though he wasn’t there. Cancer affects everyone — people and pets alike — and I wanted to do something meaningful in his honour.”

This year, Jason is stepping up his training regimen considerably, committing to three 55-mile rides per week over the next six weeks to prepare for the ride’s demanding hills and varied terrain.

Jason will once again be joined on the ride by Andrew Boroso, a former client turned “close friend” who will be fundraising independently alongside him. Together, they aim to raise vital funds for Merlin’s Magic Wand to help bring joy and wonder to seriously ill children.

Wishing him the best of luck, FMB CEO Brian Berry said: "Everyone at the FMB will be thinking of Jason as he takes on the grueling London to Brighton cycle race - for a fantastic children's charity. We are incredibly proud of Jason - and all our members who put so much back into their local communities - and beyond.

"I want more of our members to come and tell us about all the fantastic work they're doing - both on and off the building site, so we can support and promote them."

Jason encourages the local community and beyond to support their efforts by donating via his upcoming fundraising page, making a positive difference for children in need.